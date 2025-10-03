Kenneth Gainwell’s Career Game Won’t Cost Jaylen Warren His Job, Says Beat Writer: ‘He’ll Be The Guy’

Even after RB Kenneth Gainwell’s career game against the Minnesota Vikings, it’s still RB Jaylen Warren’s backfield once he returns from his knee injury. Speaking to 93.7 The Fan Friday the PPG’s Ray Fittipaldo made it clear that Warren’s role will resume like normal.

“I do know this: Jaylen Warren is their starter,” Fittipaldo told the show. “They really like him, and I think he’s gonna get a chance to regain that starting job, or at the very least, hold onto it. I don’t think they’re gonna look at one game from Kenneth Gainwell and go away from Jaylen. And Warren, there’s a reason they signed him to that new contract. They believe in him.”

Gainwell put up big numbers in the Steelers’ win over the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. He set single-game bests in attempts (19), rushing yards (99), rushing touchdowns (2), and yards from scrimmage (134). He showed a blend of patience, vision, and quickness while picking his way through the Vikings’ front. Coupled with good blocking from the offensive line, Pittsburgh easily enjoyed its best rushing attack of the season.

Still, Warren has run hard and played well before getting hurt. He was the best source of offense in Week 2 against Seattle and Week 3 against New England and his ability to break tackles and create plays energizes the rest of the offense. Pittsburgh showed no qualms about leaning on Warren over that span, especially against the Patriots. As Fittipaldo mentioned, the front office showed its confidence in Warren by giving him a contract extension before the season, though the terms were team friendly.

“I think he’ll be the guy against Cleveland when they get back next week,” he said.

Fittipaldo’s assessment is likely accurate. Despite media speculation, Warren will remain the Steelers’ starter. But Gainwell showed he can produce with a heavy workload. Perhaps most importantly, Warren’s already missed a game after receiving a heavy workload. The Steelers may proceed with more caution going forward, balancing out touches if they aren’t convinced Warren can handle true lead-back touches after four years of Najee Harris never missing a game due to injury.

Warren’s greatest strength of a violent, never-give-up running style comes with the downside of additional wear and tear. Pittsburgh will be mindful of that going forward to make sure Warren is available for the stretch run.