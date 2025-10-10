‘Keep Watching’: Mike Tomlin Addresses Roman Wilson’s Playing Time Through 4 Games

Roman Wilson played three snaps in the Steelers’ last game. With Calvin Austin III out, HC Mike Tomlin addressed his second-year receiver’s status. During his press conference earlier this week, a reporter asked if Wilson’s playing time was about the players in front of him on the depth chart.

“Or it might just be our selection of personnel groups”, Tomlin countered, via the Steelers’ website. “We’ve been talking a lot about multiple tight ends, Spencer Anderson reporting as eligible, the utilization of multiple tight end groups. [Roman Wilson’s] lack of participation might not mean anything relative to his performance or even what’s going on at his position. It might just be how we choose to deploy our personnel groups the first month of the season. It’s still very early in this process. We’ve got 13 straight games ahead of us, so keep watching”.

Of course, that might just be Tomlin’s diplomatic way of saying Wilson hasn’t shown enough to be a bigger contributor. From the start, the Steelers don’t run an offense right now that caters to wide receivers. They are trying to establish a run-first identity, and that includes incorporating big bodies. Even extra offensive line bodies, like Anderson.

Granted, Anderson is not going to play 19 snaps every game like he did against the Vikings, and Wilson is not going to play three snaps. But his usage is fair to question, given that they invested a third-round pick in him a year ago. In the public eye, we have seen nothing to suggest that he is deficient. Indeed, in his brief preseason snaps, he actually seemed to step up and make plays.

One of the most fascinating yet unimportant storylines this offseason has been the stark contrast between how much Steelers reporters have raved about how the Steelers have raved about Roman Wilson versus how the Steelers have actually used him. He has played 44 snaps, and he has been healthy all season. So far, his biggest contribution has been recovering an onside kick; otherwise, he has just one reception.

But if the Steelers are without Calvin Austin III next week—across two games—what does that mean for Roman Wilson? If he is not a significant part of their plans to compensate, what does that say about him? What does that say about how the Steelers view him and what future he has in Pittsburgh?

By all accounts, Wilson appears to be the same guy, day in and day out. So if he’s not getting on the field, one has to ask why. Is it simply because the Steelers are doing other things that don’t really call for his particular set of skills?

Tomlin tells us to “keep watching” with regards to how they will use Roman Wilson, but he has told us that in the past with nothing further to reveal about other players and personnel packages. Unless or until we see them attempt to involve him more, it feels like lip service for a guy who might need the confidence boost while sitting on the bench.