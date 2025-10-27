Kay Adams Would Take ‘Sugar High’ Of Jets Fandom Over ‘Chicken And Rice’ Steelers Fan

Almost halfway through the season, things don’t look great for the Pittsburgh Steelers. While they’re on top of their division at 4-3, they’ve lost their last two games. And looked rough in doing so. Their defense hasn’t lived up to expectations, and their offense isn’t good enough to carry them. The Steelers could be in for another mediocre season. Kay Adams thinks being a fan of one of the NFL’s perennial punching bags would be better than enduring that.

“I’d rather be a Jets fan right now, I think,” Adams said Monday on her Up and Adams podcast. “Misery, misery, misery, misery, and then you get this freaking win and you’re like, ‘Let’s go.’ I’d rather have the dopamine hit.

“Give me a sugar high than just to be like eating chicken and rice every day. Give me nothing and then give me a surf and turf. That’s what other teams do, whereas the Steelers, they’re always in it and they’re always a winning season but give me the extremes because the wins then matter more.”

The Jets are 1-7 after winning their first game of the season Sunday in Cincinnati. They scored 23 points in the fourth quarter to stun the Bengals. It was the kind of win that the Jets desperately needed.

However, it’s tough to say that being a Jets fan would be better than being a Steelers fan. This isn’t their first season dealing with misery. Yes, the Steelers have been stuck in a cycle of mediocrity, not winning a playoff game since the 2016 season. That’s better than the Jets, though. They haven’t even made the postseason since the 2010 season.

This offseason, they installed a new regime, hiring a new head coach and general manager. They also signed a new quarterback in Justin Fields. After a string of disappointing seasons, there was hope that this would be the year they turn the corner.

The Jets opened the season losing a shootout to the Steelers. Despite the loss, they looked like they had potential. Since then, their performances have been much uglier, including a loss to the Denver Broncos in which Fields throw for only 45 yards.

Also, the Jets owner Woody Johnson made some pretty pointed, negative comments about Fields last week. He even got benched in their loss to the Panthers, but backup Tyrod Taylor missed Week 8 with an injury, forcing Fields back into the starting lineup.

Fields helped lead the Jets to their first win of the season Sunday, but that shouldn’t take away from the rest of their season. Was it better to be a Jets fan than a Steelers fan this week? Yes, but over the course of the entire year, that might not be true. It’s fair to be dissatisfied with the Steelers, but at least they win sometimes.