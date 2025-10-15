Kaleb Johnson ‘Feeling Really Good’ To Be In Steelers’ RB Rotation

In consecutive games, Steelers rookie RB Kaleb Johnson has recorded six carries on 11 snaps with mixed results. While he has had some fine carries in those 12 opportunities, he remains a work in progress. But he is happy just to be getting the work, and the opportunity to keep growing and improving.

That’s the attitude Johnson expressed while speaking to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko yesterday. “It’s been feeling really good”, he said, via the PPG’s YouTube channel, to see the work he has gotten in the past two games. “Just taking it every week, week by week, and just applying myself every week. Practicing and practicing well, because practice reps [are] gonna apply to the field. That’s my mentality”.

A third-round pick out of Iowa, Kaleb Johnson quickly found himself labeled the prototypical running back for Steelers OC Arthur Smith. Numerous beat writers predicted that he would hold the team’s starting role by October—which is clearly not the case.

But the past two games have proven that Mike Tomlin and the Steelers haven’t forsaken, let alone forgotten, the rookie back. Although he has seen most of his work late in games with leads, the Steelers have handed Johnson opportunities. Indeed, Tomlin and company are tired of hearing the questions about it already.

Kaleb Johnson rushed one time for minus-two yards in the Steelers’ season opener, though he did draw a 15-yard personal foul penalty. A week later, he carried once—for one yard. And he made a major gaffe on kick returns that resulted in the team benching him for Week 3.

Yet the Steelers didn’t give up on him, rather wanting him to recalibrate. In Week 4, Johnson saw 11 snaps, carrying six times for 22 yards. He played another 11 snaps on Sunday, getting another six carries. This time, he only managed 15 yards and is managing just 2.6 yards per carry on the season. His 28.6-percent run success rate is not great. But if you watch individual runs, you see the potential that made him a high draft pick.

The Steelers are already content with the work they’re seeing from Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell. After missing one game, Warren played well on Sunday, rushing for 52 on 11 carries. But they wouldn’t mind at all if Kaleb Johnson were to throw his hat into the ring, as well.

With the offensive line continuing to progress, the run game should only grow stronger. The Steelers want to be a team that can run against any team and any front. And they want to be able to do it with any back, as well. If Johnson can also grow with each game, he can be an asset to this offense later this season.