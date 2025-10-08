Kaleb Johnson ‘Better Make The Best’ Of Opportunities He’ll See, Mike Tomlin Says

The Steelers managed to get Kaleb Johnson some work before the bye, but what does that mean for the rest of the season? No doubt providing a little confidence boost, how will his role evolve starting this weekend? HC Mike Tomlin addressed the circumstances of his rookie runner and what comes next for Johnson.

“I think that he’s going to continue to get better with opportunity. He doesn’t have control over when those opportunities occur”, Tomlin said Tuesday via the Steelers’ website. “When he gets them, he’d better make the best of them”.

Tomlin did credit him for working diligently and consistently during practice and noted that there are 13 consecutive games the Steelers are about to play. “I’m sure he’s going to get more opportunities to let his talent show”, he said of Johnson, also emphasizing a full awareness of his inexperience as a true junior collegiate player. “I don’t get amnesia. I don’t like that in the spring and then hate that in the fall”.

The Steelers selected Kaleb Johnson out of Iowa in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. While many identified him as a prototype player for the offense run by Steelers OC Arthur Smith, many vastly overestimated his preparedness to run it at the NFL level.

Back in May and June, we had beat writers on a weekly basis predicting that Kaleb Johnson would take over the primary running back duties by October. Instead, we have a weekly debate about who should handle more: Jaylen Warren or Kenneth Gainwell. The latter is coming off a career game and has scored three touchdowns the past two contests. Johnson has a 25-percent run success rate.

Tomlin viewed kick-return duties as an easy way to keep Johnson involved and engaged as he earns a larger offensive role. Unfortunately, he fumbled that role away—figuratively and literally—and found himself demoted in Week 3. Though he dressed that week, he did not play, the Steelers elevating Trey Sermon from the practice squad.

With Warren inactive in Week 4, the Steelers rode Kenneth Gainwell, seeing a career-high 25 touches. But, particularly late in the game, they did find work for Kaleb Johnson. He rushed six times for 22 yards, though only managed two successful runs. He also dropped the only target he saw in the passing game.

But, importantly, Johnson also got to experience a couple of runs that drive home the point that he actually does have what it takes to compete in the NFL. As someone who has shown potential indications of a lack of confidence, that boost could be important.