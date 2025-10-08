Kaboly: Steelers Will ‘Take A Swing At A Significant Receiver’ If They Enter Trade Market

The WR2 conversation has engulfed the Pittsburgh Steelers for quite some time now. From Brandon Aiyuk rumors over a year ago to trading George Pickens and now dealing with injuries to Calvin Austin III, Pittsburgh just hasn’t had consistency in that role. Because of that, Steelers insider Mark Kaboly won’t be surprised if Pittsburgh is in the market for a receiver before the Nov. 4 trade deadline.

“How bad is Calvin Austin’s shoulder?” Kaboly said Wednesday on 93.7 The Fan. “I don’t think he’ll play this week, I don’t think he’ll play next week. Now, can you wait until the trade deadline to fortify that position? Yeah, but what are you really gonna get? I would definitely think that they would be in the market of snooping around at that point. I think they would really try to single out a team that’s obviously done.”

The timing of Austin’s injury really hurts Pittsburgh. The Steelers needed him to step up as the second receiver, and through four games he was doing just that. Now, he’s nursing an injury, and although Mike Tomlin sounded optimistic about his status on Tuesday, Kaboly thinks there’s a chance he misses the next two games.

Ben Skowronek and Roman Wilson haven’t done much this year. While they could step up, the Steelers haven’t been afraid to look outside the building for an upgrade recently. If they are in the market, Kaboly thinks they won’t just target a complementary player.

“I think they’ll take a swing at a significant receiver,” Kaboly said. “If not, why do you even worry about it? I think it will be a known name if they go out and try to find somebody.”

Last year, the Steelers waited right up until the deadline before making a move, and they ended up with Mike Williams. Aside from his game-winning touchdown against the Commanders, he made little to no impact. If they are more proactive this time around, there are a couple of names that could be available.

Kaboly mentions them potentially finding a team already out of contention that’s looking to sell assets. If that’s the case, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler named two players this week who could fit the bill. One is Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins, who seem destined to blow it up soon. The other is Jakobi Meyers with the Las Vegas Raiders. They’re stumbling out of the playoff race, and Meyers requested a trade before the season even began.

Each would add talent to the room. But Pittsburgh is still looking for players like Roman Wilson and Pat Freiermuth to step up. Adding such a big name would put a damper on those hopes, especially once Austin is back on the field. Whether that’s the right or wrong decision, who knows. But it is something to consider.

Since the next two games are eminently winnable, the Steelers could make no moves and still potentially be 5-1. Then, they’d have a clearer picture of their room as Austin gets closer to coming back. But if his injury is more serious than initially thought, and nobody steps up in his place, Omar Khan could look elsewhere.