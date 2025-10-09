‘Just Attacked And Got Better’: Cam Heyward Reveals How Keeanu Benton Made Improvements

In the first two weeks of the season, Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle Keeanu Benton struggled from a run-defense perspective, not to mention generating pressure on the quarterback.

At times, he was the biggest issue with the Steelers’ run defense, getting blown off of the football, struggling to get off blocks and failing to make any plays. But in Week 3 at New England a switch flipped in Benton.

Then Benton was outstanding in Week 4, turning in one of the best performances of his career. He generated 1.5 sacks, played the run very well, and was in the backfield consistently, wrecking the game. For team captain Cameron Heyward, Benton’s performance was much needed and encouraging.

“”Well, I thought he would’ve had more sacks, but T.J.’s [Watt] the sack merchant out here stealing. But no, I thought he played really good,” Heyward said of Benton, according to video via the Post-Gazette on YouTube. “He was very active, used a lot of different pass rushes. Week in and week out, different guys are gonna be challenged. We got a lot of one-on-one blocks, and I thought he took advantage.”

Benton did so right from the start of the game. He was active in the backfield and got after Minnesota quarterback Carson Wentz early and often.

According to Pro Football Focus, Benton graded out at a 65.2 overall against the Vikings. That includes a 60.3 defending the run and a 64.3 rushing the passer. Benton generated four pressures and also was credited with four run stops in the Steelers’ 24-21 win.

Benton probably should have had a second full sack, but it was wiped out by Watt, who was credited with the full sack even though Benton finished the play. Still, even without that second full sack, Benton was all over the field in Dublin.

“I think he just attacked and got better,” Heyward said. “He took advantage of his opportunities. Sometimes it’s just about slamming the door shut and finishing those plays, and he was able to do that.”

It was all about technique and want-to with Benton. Once he fixed his technique, everything seemingly fell into place against the Vikings. Now, coming off the bye week and going against a physical Cleveland Browns offensive line, Benton has to replicate his performance.

For the Steelers’ defense to be at its best and the athletic linebackers to flow around making plays, Benton has to be stout at nose tackle against the run while providing some pressure rushing the passer. For one game at least, it all came together.