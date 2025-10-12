Juan Thornhill Thinks Browns QB Dillon Gabriel ‘Definitely Stepped Up,’ But Believes Steelers ‘Flustered’ Him

This week, rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel led the Cleveland Browns’ offense. Although the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense has had some rough moments this season, it had a good day against Gabriel and the Browns. The Steelers recorded six total sacks, keeping Gabriel off-balance all day. Despite that, Juan Thornhill thinks that Gabriel had a fine day, even if it looked like the Steelers’ defense was starting to get to him.

“I did think they were gonna throw it a lot,” Thornhill said after the game via ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi on Twitter. “A lot of checkdowns, a lot of quick throws… Kudos to the Browns, putting a rookie out there against a front like ours. He definitely stepped up, made some plays with his arm, but having a rookie coming in Pittsburgh against a defense like ours, that’s a tough battle right there.

“I think he got a little flustered in the pocket, if I’m being completely honest with you. With me being that post player a lot, just sitting back there, I was watching him. It’s like he was very antsy trying to get the ball out of his hand, and we still was getting back there.”

Against the Steelers, Gabriel completed 29 of his 52 pass attempts for 221 yards, zero touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Considering this was his second-ever NFL start, that’s not terrible.

However, Gabriel’s day wasn’t as pretty as it looked on paper. The Steelers’ defense dropped multiple interceptions. Players looked like they were allergic to catching the ball. The game wasn’t particularly close in the first place, but if the Steelers’ defense could catch, it could’ve been even worse.

That speaks to Thornhill’s point. The Steelers shut down the Browns’ rushing attack, holding Cleveland to only 65 rushing yards. That forced Gabriel to drop back and throw more than the Browns likely wanted him to. Having a third-round rookie throw the ball over 50 times in his second start isn’t exactly a recipe for success.

The Steelers’ pass rushers took advantage of that, though. Gabriel wasn’t given much time to breathe throughout the game. However, he made some solid plays that ultimately didn’t count because his pass catchers couldn’t hold on to the ball. Like the near-interceptions, Gabriel also had plenty of near-great throws.

Gabriel didn’t lose the game for the Browns, and for that, he deserves some credit. Overall, their team is in a rough place. The Steelers haven’t been perfect, but the gap between them and Cleveland was clear this week. Perhaps with more support around him, Gabriel could have more success.