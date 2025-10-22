Jordan Love Hoping For Post-Game Jersey Swap With Aaron Rodgers

Win, lose, or draw, Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love is hoping for a post-game jersey swap with former Packers teammate and quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Speaking to reporters on the same day Rodgers met with reporters, Love outlined his hope after the clock hits zero.

“I would love to swap jerseys, but who knows?” Love told reporters via the Packers’ YouTube Channel. “I know they’re breaking those throwback jerseys out, so we’ll see. We’ll see. I like to hold on to mine, so we’ll see what he wants to do, but I need one for sure.”

Pittsburgh will wear its 1933 throwbacks that have been teased since July. Green Bay will have its own unique jerseys, an all-white combination that will avoid a potential clash of yellow/gold helmets both teams could’ve worn. Post-game jersey swaps are popular with the game’s biggest stars.

After Sunday night’s showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons, which featured elite running backs Christian McCaffrey and Bijan Robinson, the two swapped jerseys at midfield after the 49ers won.

Just as Rodgers was brought in as Brett Favre’s eventual replacement, Love was drafted in the first round of the 2020 draft as Rodgers’ eventual heir. Rodgers’ strong play in the ensuing years kept control of his spot on the roster before being traded to the New York Jets ahead of the 2023 season. Despite Rodgers knowing his clock was ticking, he maintained a healthy relationship with Love, who credited Rodgers with mentoring him.

“Aaron was great to me all three years,” Love said. “And I think really everybody that was in that quarterback room with us in my time, it’s been great. We’ve had no issues.”

Sunday night will likely be the only meeting with Rodgers and Love on opposite sidelines. Both teams have plenty of incentive to come out on top. The Steelers and Packers lead their respective Northern divisions with four wins. Green Bay is in a tighter race than Pittsburgh, but the Steelers’ Week 6 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals turned a division runaway into something less sturdy. In Rodgers’ mind, it may not be a revenge game, but it’s an important one.

Given the respect Packers players have for Rodgers, Love won’t be the only one wanting to swap jerseys after the game. But given their roles, Love is likely to get first dibs.