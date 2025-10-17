Joey Porter Jr. Injured Against Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. suffered an injury in the third quarter of the team’s Week 7 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Per the Prime broadcast, Porter was in the blue medical tent. The nature of his injury is unknown.

Porter missed three games with a hamstring injury after getting hurt in Week 1 against the New York Jets. He returned last week against the Cleveland Browns. Against the Bengals, he’s mostly been tasked with lining up against WR Tee Higgins. With Porter out, the Steelers will have CB Brandin Echols replace him on the outside. Echols has had a solid season when he’s played, which has been often due to various injuries in Pittsburgh’s secondary.

CB Darius Slay also briefly left the game due to an injury, but he returned after missing just a few snaps. Porter has been flagged twice for defensive pass interference tonight against Higgins, but he played well in his return last week and would be a big loss if he’s out for the rest of this game.

The Steelers have struggled to defend the Cincinnati passing attack, and losing one of their top corners would make things even harder for a reeling defense.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.