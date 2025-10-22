Joey Porter Jr. Has ‘A Ways To Go’ Before Steelers Feel Comfortable Extending Him, Fittipaldo Believes

Joey Porter Jr.’s rookie season was as good as it gets, the second-round draft pick shadowing and shutting down several of the league’s top receivers. He looked like the Pittsburgh Steelers’ next great lockdown corner. But some of that magic has worn off in Years 2 and 3, and Pittsburgh has a decision to make this upcoming offseason.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo believes Porter still has a lot to prove before the Steelers feel comfortable offering him a second contract.

“It’s always been a Cincinnati problem for Joey and honestly, those two receivers are very good. But Joey’s been handsy with other teams. That’s not the only team that he’s [been] flagged against. So yeah, he does have to improve,” Fittipaldo said Wednesday via 93.7 The Fan’s Morning Show. “Joey has a ways to go here before they’re gonna decide to re-up him and sign him to a second deal.

“It’s a big October, November, December for Joey here.”

Porter was selected No. 32 overall in 2023. Normally that is a first-round pick that comes with a built-in fifth-year option, but that was technically a second-round pick in that draft due to a first-round forfeiture by the Miami Dolphins. If the Steelers want to prevent Porter from reaching unrestricted free agency in 2027, they will need to extend him in the 2026 offseason. Right now, it’s a tough call to make.

Cornerback contracts are expensive in today’s NFL. The top two players are making north of $30 million per season, and the going rate is $19 or $20 million for a No. 1 CB. Porter showed flashes of that in his rookie year, but it hasn’t been pretty since.

His biggest issue has been penalties with 32 total flags against him in 36 games played. The vast majority of those are either pass interference or defensive holding. He hasn’t been able to shake that issue even with a new secondary coach in Pittsburgh this season.

Darius Slay and Jalen Ramsey have proven incapable of matching up against top receivers at their advanced age. Perhaps Joey Porter will go back to getting those opportunities down the stretch. What he does with them might determine if his NFL future remains in Pittsburgh or lies elsewhere.