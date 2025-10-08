Joe Flacco To Start For Bengals Sunday, Poised To See Steelers Week 7

Though it was already assumed, the Cincinnati Bengals are wasting no time getting QB Joe Flacco into the lineup. Acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Browns yesterday, Flacco will go from backup to starter. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor confirmed Flacco will start this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

“His style fits our style,” Taylor told reporters via beat reporter Paul Dehner Jr.

Desperate for a quarterback to salvage their season, the Bengals landed on Flacco. A weak quarterback market, Russell Wilson and Kirk Cousins were reportedly off the table, coupled with Cincinnati’s need to win now pivoted the Bengals to a rare in-division trade. One that even caught Cleveland’s coaching staff by surprise.

Flacco will wear No. 16 for the Bengals. In a scheduling quirk, Sunday will mark the second time in four weeks Flacco will face the Packers. Cleveland’s only win of the season came against Green Bay in Week 3. Flacco didn’t help the cause with zero touchdowns and two interceptions but was credited with the win in a 13-10 outcome.

For Pittsburgh relevance, the fact Flacco is starting Week 6 means he’ll get the nod four days later when the Bengals and Steelers meet for a Thursday night game in Week 7. A short week makes game planning difficult but Flacco, with 22 career regular-season starts against Pittsburgh, is familiar with the Steelers. In 2024, he came off the bench to throw for two touchdowns in a 27-24 win over the Steelers as a member of the Indianapolis Colts.

His big arm and veteran savvy are assets, though he struggled mightily over the first four weeks of 2025. Flacco became more prone to locking onto his primary read and was responsible for all eight of Cleveland’s turnovers: six interceptions and two lost fumbles.

The Steelers will likely enter that game as favorites. But history hasn’t always been kind to them under those circumstances. Pittsburgh has struggled to win on short weeks while on the road. Last year, the Cleveland Browns upset them in Week 12. In 2022, the Steelers fell to the Browns on a short week on the road. Divisional play is never easy and Flacco is better equipped to get the ball to his playmakers than Jake Browning was, making for a game that is far from a gimme.