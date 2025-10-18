Joe Flacco Details Postgame Conversation With Aaron Rodgers

After an NFL game, it’s tradition for the two quarterbacks to meet somewhere on the field and shake each other’s hands. Usually, those exchanges are brief, but it was a little bit longer on Thursday night between Joe Flacco and Aaron Rodgers. The matchup between Flacco and Rodgers was just the third between two quarterbacks over 40 years old, and appearing on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Flacco said he wanted to make sure to tell Rodgers how much he appreciated battling him.

“I have a lot of appreciation for it. And listen, I won the football game, so it was easy for me to feel good about myself in that moment and make sure I grabbed him and kept him there for a minute. I have a lot of respect for what Aaron’s done in his career; he’s been incredible,” Flacco said. “Sometimes those exchanges can be very quick, and I just wanted to make sure I said what’s up to him and how much I appreciated just being a part of it.”

All love between the vets. pic.twitter.com/70UTxDeWy8 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 17, 2025

It’s rare that two quarterbacks have the longevity Rodgers and Flacco have enjoyed. It’s also rare that they’re able to light up the scoreboard while they play against each other. While neither defense was particularly good, it was still impressive to watch two quarterbacks turning back the clock like both Rodgers and Flacco did.

Rodgers threw for 249 yards and four touchdowns, helping the Steelers climb out of a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit. His 68-yard completion to TE Pat Freiermuth to give the Steelers a lead was a really impressive play with him escaping pressure and firing a bullet. Meanwhile, Flacco got the last laugh, leading the game-winning drive with a 28-yard completion to WR Tee Higgins, sealing the deal as it put the Bengals deep in Steelers territory.

He also threw for 342 yards and three touchdowns, showing just why Mike Tomlin was so bitter about having to play against him. Flacco and Rodgers might meet again this season, with the Steelers slated to play the Bengals in Week 11. But Flacco clearly wanted to have a moment with Rodgers after last night, just in case it was the last time the two competed. It’s almost certainly going to be the last time they meet in primetime, and the two quarterbacks were able to share a nice moment.