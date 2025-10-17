Joe Flacco Admits He Didn’t Always Know What Play He Was Running While Beating Steelers

The Bengals acquired QB Joe Flacco on Oct. 7, and on Oct. 16, he outdueled the Steelers without even always knowing the play. After the game, both he and HC and offensive play caller Zac Taylor talked about the communication issues they had to work through. While they didn’t go into lots of detail, both made clear under no circumstances was Flacco supposed to run as he did on a successful scamper late in the game.

“I have to enunciate my formations better because some of them, we’re hearing them for the first time, so I’ve got to do a better job enunciating”, Taylor said of communicating with Flacco, with whom he has only worked for a few practices up to this point. “I think it’s my Oklahoma accent. Got him a couple times”.

Flacco 🎯 Higgins This pass had just a 28.8% completion probability and it boosted the @Bengals’ win probability by 19.5%, per @NextGenStats 🔥pic.twitter.com/DWqYPuvlFu — NFL+ (@NFLPlus) October 17, 2025

While Flacco didn’t blame Taylor’s accent, he acknowledges that he didn’t always get the call. Yet it somehow worked out anyway. “Some of these words are so new to me”, he said, claiming that the Steelers game was harder to prepare for because of the short turnaround. “There were certain things with formations and things like that that you’re hearing for the first couple times.

“Even though you’ve read the play a million times, when you hear it, it just wasn’t hitting my brain right. There was a few of those, and we were joking on the sideline. Any time that happened, we broke the huddle, and that play hit. We got lucky tonight”.

That play in question, among others, was an unanticipated 12-yard run on 2nd and 10 from his own 10. “The issue we have sometimes is, sometimes on our long formations, trying to process, we didn’t have it wristbanded”, Taylor said. “We were not aligned correctly. I don’t know why. It was a zone read that never in a million years we would keep”. Flacco added, “That really was more of a broken play”.

JOESEPH VINCENT FLACCO. PITvsCIN on Prime Video

Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/CnVzQCxMLO — NFL (@NFL) October 17, 2025

Joe Flacco was even more explicit speaking on the Amazon Prime panel after the game. He referred to “a handful of plays” on which he had no idea what Zac Taylor was saying. But he did say the keeper play was the correct call—it was an incorrect formation that resulted in him actually keeping it.

Still, it can’t be comforting for the Steelers to know that there were times that Flacco didn’t even know what he was supposed to be doing but managed to do it anyway. The Bengals had lost four straight games, but now they are re-energized thanks to this win. That’s the last thing the Steelers needed, even if they enjoyed a comfortable divisional lead. They still do, plus-two in the loss column over Cincinnati.

But this is a long season, and Flacco has plenty of time to learn. Indeed, he can finally take a breather after playing two games in his first 10 days since signing with the Bengals. As for the Steelers, well, they have an extra long week to let this marinate. What they do with it at the other end will determine the trajectory of their season. At least Flacco finally knows the “Who Dey” song, though.