Jets Owner Seems To Regret Losing Aaron Rodgers For Justin Fields

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson seems to be having buyer’s, and seller’s, remorse. After the Jets swapped out Aaron Rodgers for Justin Fields, Johnson has watched his franchise go from bad to worse. The NFL’s only winless team now has quarterback uncertainty after first-year head coach Aaron Glenn benched Fields midway through Sunday’s loss to the Carolina Panthers. Rodgers, meanwhile, has the Steelers top of the ticket in the AFC North and looking light years better than he did a year ago.

Speaking to reporters ahead of an upcoming NFL owners meeting, Johnson credited Rodgers for his success.

“I never look back,” Johnson said via Boston 25’s Stephen Whyno. “You have to look forward in football. When you cut players, they could be a Hall of Famer. You just never know. But Aaron’s playing great now. He’s in a situation that’s working for him.”

Through six games this season, Rodgers has thrown 14 touchdowns passes. That’s tied for fourth-most this season only trailing Matthew Stafford, Dak Prescott, and Jared Goff. Three quarterbacks who haven’t had a bye week like Rodgers had in Week 5. Rodgers’ 8.1-percent touchdown rate is the NFL’s best mark. His nearly 7.0 Adjusted Net Yards/Passing Attempt, regarded as the most telling stat of pure quarterback play, is more than a full yard better than a year ago.

Johnson seemed to point to Fields as the root cause of the Jets’ problems.

“The defense is pretty good,” Johnson said via Whyno. “If we can just complete a pass, it would look good. We’ve got to complete some passes. You’ve got to convince them that you can do something. Otherwise, it’s hard to have a game that you can win.”

Fields has taken care of the ball but been extremely conservative. He’s thrown for just four touchdowns in six starts and is managing a paltry 140 passing yards per game. His own Adjusted Net Yards/Passing Attempt is a mere 4.8, one yard worse than his 2024 season with the Steelers. New York ranks 27th in scoring and hasn’t eclipsed 27 points since Week 1 against Pittsburgh. The last two weeks, the offense has scored a combined 17 points.

His comments, coupled with local media reporting, strongly suggest Tyrod Taylor, not Fields, will start the Jets’ Week 8 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Johnson may not have expressly admitted regret given his “never look back” comments,’ but his comments are telling. Johnson can certainly see what’s in front of him. An Aaron Rodgers playing great football, showing he wasn’t over the hill or so toxic to a locker room that he could never lead again. A Justin Fields looking more like the Chicago version than the Pittsburgh one. And the Jets, like always, on pace to be one of the NFL’s worst teams.