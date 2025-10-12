Jaylen Warren Excited To Run Behind Steelers’ Jumbo Look: ‘The More Big Bodies There Are, The Better’

Kenneth Gainwell had a career day running behind Darnell Washington and Spencer Anderson, and Jaylen Warren wants to follow. Steelers coaches already promised they have further plans for their “heavy” package, and hinted that it applies to this week. Facing two AFC North opponents who run 4-man fronts, it stands to reason they will counter similarly with their bigs.

“The more big bodies there are, the better”, Jaylen Warren said about the Washington and Anderson package, via Teresa Varley writing for the Steelers’ website. “I mean, as you all saw last game, they were moving people and film doesn’t lie. They do that thing and as running backs, we love to see that”.

Warren missed the Steelers’ last game due to injury. Still, Gainwell excelled as the Steelers deployed a heavy look featuring TE Darnell Washington and OL Spencer Anderson as an extra blocker. Gainwell had a career day, rushing for 99 yards and two touchdowns.

The Steelers ‘ run-blocking had not come alive through the first three games of the season. Jaylen Warren has simply done the best he could, given what he had to work with. But if Washington and Anderson can help give the run game more life, he is all for it.

Anderson himself saw a greater level of confidence from the Steelers’ blocking against the Vikings. While he and Washington played a role in that, it should also reflect a natural maturation of a young group. If true, that is good news for Jaylen Warren as he returns to the field.

Through three games, Warren has rushed for 132 yards on 43 carries without finding the end zone. While he has had spurts of success, he is averaging just 3.1 yards per carry. As a receiving threat, he has another 142 yards, though, on 11 receptions.

Everyone seems to be on board with the Darnell Washington and Spencer Anderson package. Well, perhaps everyone short of Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith, who are consequently getting short shrift. “It’s been awesome”, said OL Mason McCormick. “Being able to hammer the edge a little bit, and it was super fun for all of us”.

And you know Warren, Gainwell, and Kaleb Johnson would have fun having Washington and Anderson as extra big bodies to protect the perimeter. Gainwell particularly likes to find the sideline, though Warren can be a more north-and-south runner. Either way, in his words, the more big bodies there are, the better.