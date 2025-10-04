Ja’Whaun Bentley ‘Adds A Lot Of Value’ To LB Room, Steelers’ Coach Says

As the Pittsburgh Steelers roll into their bye week with a 3-1 record, inside linebackers coach Scott McCurley is quick to point out the unsung heroes keeping the position group humming. In team-provided audio from his October 1st media availability, McCurley singled out veteran Ja’Whaun Bentley for his intangible contributions.

“His mentality, the way he brings it to practice, the way he is, whenever he talks to the guys in the room, he adds a lot of value there.”

Bentley, who spent seven seasons with the New England Patriots before being released in March, signed with the Steelers’ practice squad on September 17th, adding veteran run-defense depth after early struggles (122 rushing yards allowed per game per ESPN).

Bentley has yet to log any defensive snaps, but his run-stopping abilities and captain experience make him an asset to the team. If they have a particularly run-heavy opponent like the Baltimore Ravens, they could elevate Bentley to fill the downhill thumper role. Malik Harrison was meant to occupy that niche for the Steelers’ defense, but he is currently on IR.

The Steelers’ defense ranks 19th in points allowed per game, allowing 98 through four games according to Pro Football Reference. The defense features rising players like Payton Wilson and veterans Patrick Queen and Cole Holcomb. McCurley has praised the room’s versatility and Wilson’s emergence, noting that Bentley’s physicality could be a valuable asset if he is elevated to the 53-man roster.

One of the few good things that came from the covid era was the expansion of NFL practice squads, allowing teams to sign veteran players like Bentley and stash them for emergency situations. Chances are good that the Steelers will need to break that glass in case of emergency at least once this season, and they’ll be glad they have Bentley’s experience when that time comes.