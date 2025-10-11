Jalen Ramsey Upgraded, Expected To Play Against Browns As Steelers Receive Big Secondary Boost

Pittsburgh Steelers CB Jalen Ramsey has been upgraded from questionable and is expected to play tomorrow against the Cleveland Browns, team spokesman Burt Lauten tweeted Saturday morning.

Ramsey suffered a hamstring injury during the team’s Week 4 win over the Minnesota Vikings, attempting to but unable to play through the injury. Pittsburgh’s Week 5 bye offered an extra week of recovery, and assuming he suits up, Ramsey will have missed zero time because of the injury.

His return means Pittsburgh will have a fully healthy secondary. Veteran SS DeShon Elliott returned for Week 4 after missing two games with a knee injury, while CB Joey Porter Jr. is set to play for the first time since Week 1 due to his own hamstring injury. For the first time all season, all 11 projected starters are expected to play. In Week 1, the team went without rookie DL Derrick Harmon, along with rotational EDGE Nick Herbig.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Ramsey expressed optimism about his health but did not guarantee he would play. He failed to practice on Wednesday or Thursday but was listed as a full participant on Friday, leading to his questionable tag.

It’s unclear if Ramsey will be used situationally or on a snap count. However, with a Thursday Week 7 game on the other side of the Browns’ game, the Steelers clearly felt comfortable enough about playing him this weekend.

Acquired in a blockbuster trade from the Miami Dolphins in late June, Ramsey has been an impact player with Pittsburgh. He’s recorded 14 tackles, four pass breakups, and one interception through four games. He nearly had a fumble recovery touchdown against Minnesota, but the call was brought back after officials ruled Vikings RB Jordan Mason touched the ball while out of bounds, ending the play. Versatile, Ramsey has played outside corner, slot corner, and safety.

The only injured player on the 53-man roster expected to miss tomorrow’s game is WR Calvin Austin III with a shoulder injury. Failing to practice all week, he was ruled out yesterday.

Pittsburgh and Cleveland kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST.