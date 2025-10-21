Jack Sawyer, Derrick Harmon Top List Of NFL Rookie Splash-Play Leaders

The Pittsburgh Steelers made some big additions to their defensive line early in the 2025 draft. The first two of those were Derrick Harmon in the first round and Jack Sawyer in the fourth round. The level of playing time hasn’t been the same for both of them, but each rookie is making a significant impact, according to The Athletic’s Austin Mock. Tuesday on his X account, Mock posted a stat listing Sawyer and Harmon as the top two rookies in creating splash plays so far this year.

Sawyer came in at first at a 12.5-percent rate, and Harmon followed at 11.1 percent.

NFL Rookie Splash Play Leaders through Week 7: It's rare to see players off the ball showing up high on this list but Seattle's Nick Emmanwori has been awesome in his role. pic.twitter.com/JDo8NPp955 — Austin Mock (@amock419) October 21, 2025

The Athletic defines splash plays, a defense-specific stat, as a takeaway, sack, tackle for loss, pass defended, forced fumble or fumble recovery. For Jack Sawyer, his number comes in a bit of a small sample size. He’s only been on the field for 100 defensive snaps.

However, he’s been able to make a bit of an impact with those snaps. He has one sack, two tackles for a loss, two passes defended and 15 tackles on the year, which certainly isn’t bad for a rookie. Especially one who might take more time to develop than others, since the Steelers already have T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig, who’s vying for his own snaps, ahead of him on the depth chart.

Sawyer’s best game came in Week 2 when he got some extra playing time due to injuries. Sawyer had his only sack in that game and also posted seven tackles, including both his tackles for a loss.

Perhaps his splash-play rate will even out as he gets more snaps since he’s had less than most players on that list. But Sawyer has made himself noticeable, in a good way, as a fourth-round rookie.

Coming in confidently in second is Harmon, who’s doing it on a slightly bigger sample size. He’s a starter, but due to an injury to start the year he’s only been on the field for 161 snaps. He’s part of a defensive line that has struggled at times this year, especially last Thursday in Cincinnati. However, Harmon’s doing a solid job as a rookie in spite of that.

Through four games, Harmon has two sacks, a pass defended, a tackle for a loss and nine total tackles.

The Steelers have a way to go with their front seven. It’s weaknesses certainly were apparent against the Bengals last week. But in some of their younger players they do have some bright spots. So far, Jack Sawyer and Derrick Harmon have been the brightest.