J.J. Watt Slams PFF: ‘Player Grading Sucks, Stop Putting It Out’

When it comes to evaluating a player, everyone has their own personal preferences. Take Aaron Rodgers for example. Just by watching the games, it’s hard to be unhappy with the way he’s led the Steelers’ offense. It hasn’t been easy at times, but he’s limited mistakes, played within the offense and led the team to four wins out of five.

If you were to ask the folks at Pro Football Focus, they’d disagree. Up until the Steelers’ win over the Browns, he had received extremely low grades throughout the first four weeks of the season, including a dismal 34.8 overall grade in Week 3. On Wednesday, J.J. Watt called PFF evaluators and their process into question.

“I’m getting hot,” Watt said on The Pat McAfee Show. “I have heard personal stories of Uber drivers telling NFL passengers that they break down film for PFF, and that they watch the TV copy only, and put a grade out after the game. You can’t watch film on the TV copy and create a grade.”

As a dominant defensive lineman for many years, Watt knows just about everything about playing the position. Now in a broadcast role with CBS, he also spends time during the week talking to the teams as he prepares to call their upcoming game. He thinks that’s important when evaluating a player.

“I know defensive line play unbelievably well,” Watt said. “I could not go and grade a game for a player, and give him a definitive grade, without speaking to him, his coach, the scheme, everything. It’s just a fact. PFF has a ton of great stuff. Player grading sucks, stop putting it out.”

As Watt alludes to, PFF uses its own methods when evaluating players. Rodgers is a good example. In Week 6, he notched his highest PFF grade of the season at 82.9. PFF analyst Trevor Sikkema praised Rodgers for finally pushing the ball downfield. He cited Rodgers’ lack of doing so as a reason for his lower grades to start the year. However, he’s been exactly what the Steelers need him to be, even getting the ball out as quick as he is. This is an example with PFF and the eye test disagreeing a bit.

Rodgers isn’t the only one who’s had some controversial grades, either. Just this week there were a few shockers. Patrick Queen received just a 56.2 grade against the Browns after playing arguably his best game of the year. Another is Broderick Jones receiving a 38.9 grade despite containing Myles Garrett all afternoon.

The point is there’s a lot that goes into evaluating a player. PFF has specific things it likes to see, and that’s something Watt clearly doesn’t agree with.