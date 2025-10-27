‘I’ve Grown A Lot’: Roman Wilson Discusses Breakout Performance

The trade deadline is eight days away, but perhaps the Pittsburgh Steelers already have wide receiver help on their roster. Roman Wilson had a breakout performance with four catches for 74 yards and a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers. He finally seems to be earning the trust of Aaron Rodgers and the coaching staff.

Wilson told the media how he’s come to earn the trust of Rodgers.

“Just working hard and really listening,” Wilson said via the Steelers’ website. “Showing up at practice and proving myself.”

Wilson was the talk of training camp after a generally slow start. Rodgers gave him some praise and a gentle critique, and he suddenly emerged as a big weapon for the Steelers over the final weeks of training camp and in the preseason. One beat writer revealed what he was hearing inside the building and the significant buzz Wilson was generating behind the scenes. Yet through six games, Wilson only had four receptions for 36 yards.

He helped give Pittsburgh its first big play of the game on a scramble drill with Rodgers for 45 yards on the first drive.

“It’s just a scramble drill,” Wilson said. “They gave me a chance, and I had to make a play on it.”

WR coach Zach Azzanni told the media during the bye week that Wilson would eventually get his chance, and he needed to be ready to seize the opportunity. He did just that on Sunday night in front of a national audience.

Later in the game, Wilson made a difficult combat catch in the end zone for a touchdown. That gave Pittsburgh a chance to cut its deficit to one score in the game’s final minutes.

Roman Wilson hangs on long enough for the @Steelers TD GBvsPIT on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/HubWYi2Whv — NFL (@NFL) October 27, 2025

He didn’t want to get into the details of where he improved, but Wilson made one thing clear: “Obviously, I’ve grown a lot.”