‘It’s Nothing New’: Defending Quick Passing Game Needs ‘No Adjustments,’ Tomlin Says

In the last two weeks, quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Jordan Love have done one thing very well against the Pittsburgh Steelers defense: get the ball out quickly.

In a 33-31 win over the Steelers on Thursday Night Football in Week 7, Flacco got the ball out in a season-best 2.54 seconds. That allowed him to hit guys quickly, create run-after-catch situations, and carve up the Steelers for 342 yards and three touchdowns.

The Packers and Love watched the film and did things in similar fashion to the Steelers. Love posted a season-best 2.49 seconds per throw and tied a franchise record with 20 straight completions in the Packers’ 35-25 win.

That quick passing game against the Steelers in recent weeks has negated a fearsome pass rush that is led by T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig and Cameron Heyward. Pittsburgh didn’t have a single sack in the loss to the Packers.

For Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, the quick passing game against the defense is nothing new to Pittsburgh, and it requires no adjustments at this point.

“I think that’s been our life for a number of years. I think anytime you got dynamic rushers, I think that’s the first way that you work to minimize ’em,” Tomlin said Tuesday during his weekly press conference, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “I think that’s everyone’s agenda, to be quite honest with you, when they play us to run the ball in an effort to stay on schedule, to minimize one-dimensional long-yarded circumstances, and to get the ball out quickly.

“And so from that standpoint, it’s nothing new. It requires no quote unquote adjustments. Certainly, we can coach and play better.”

It is nothing new for the Steelers. They see it all the time, and they struggle with it. And yet, nothing changes. Why is that?

With how much they’ve invested in their pass rush, you’d think the Steelers would want to find a way to combat the quick passing game on the back end. And yet they haven’t found an answer for it, which has kept guys like Watt and Heyward from taking over games.

It’s hard to sack the quarterback when the ball is gone between 2 and 2.5 seconds each time.

Jordan Love completed 13 of 17 passes against man coverage for 232 yards and 3 TD, the most yards vs man in a game this season. Jordan Love completed 20 straight completions during the game, with a 0.1% chance of completing all 20 passes based on the difficulty of each pass.… pic.twitter.com/WVIl8srq1P — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 27, 2025