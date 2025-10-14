No matter the opponent, Pittsburgh Steelers WR DK Metcalf is happy with a win. Beating up on a divisional rival just makes things a little sweeter. Even as Metcalf attempted to downplay the importance of securing the Steelers’ first AFC North win of the season, he sure seemed to enjoy keeping the Cleveland Browns’ losing streak intact.

“I don’t want to get into divisional rivalries or anything of that nature,” Metcalf said via the Trib’s Chris Adamski. “But I mean, it was fun kicking the Browns’ ass on Sunday.”

DK Metcalf on his introduction to AFC North ball this week: "I don't want to get into divisional rivalries or anything of that nature. But I mean, it was fun kicking the Browns' ass on Sunday." — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) October 14, 2025

DK Metcalf, welcome to the AFC North. That embodies the spirit of a rivalry that, frankly, hasn’t felt like one in some time. At least not in Pittsburgh where the Steelers have won every regular-season game against the Browns dating back to 2004.

Metcalf played a key role in handing the Browns a 23-9 loss. He caught four passes for 95 yards, and his 25-yard touchdown reception put the game away.

He also showed the effort and hustle that helped bring him to Pittsburgh. On TE Darnell Washington’s 36-yard catch to open the game, Metcalf sprinted downfield in the hopes of throwing a block. It returned the same favor he received from WR Calvin Austin III a game earlier on Metcalf’s 80-yard score against the Minnesota Vikings.

All-22 of first play to Darnell Washington. Just looks like it will be an insert run to right behind 80. He releases and is uncovered for an easy pitch and catch. Great opening script call. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/rjDJ7ez1y1 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 13, 2025

No matter how Metcalf feels about the division, he and the Steelers will get a chance to notch two AFC North wins in five days. Pittsburgh takes on the Cincinnati Bengals Thursday. A Pittsburgh road Thursday night win is rare, but a victory would move the Steelers to 5-1 on the season and in even greater control of the division. The Baltimore Ravens are on a bye, and the Bengals would obviously be handed a loss.

A win would make Pittsburgh 2-0 against the division on the season. A third win later this year would extend the Steelers’ .500-or-better streak against the division to 16 seasons. That’s easily the NFL’s longest active mark. All told, it would put the franchise well on the way to its first AFC North crown since 2020.