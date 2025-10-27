Isaac Seumalo Injured Against Packers

UPDATE: Seumalo has returned to the game to begin the second half.

Our original story is below.

Pittsburgh Steelers OG Isaac Seumalo suffered an injury on the team’s final first-half drive in its Week 8 game against the Green Bay Packers. He’s questionable to return with a pectoral injury, per Steelers senior director of communications Burt Lauten.

#Steelers G Isaac Seumalo has a pec injury, and his return is questionable. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 27, 2025

Seumalo missed four games last season with a pectoral injury, and he began training camp this year on the non-football injury list but returned quickly. He’s started every game for Pittsburgh this season, his third with the Steelers after joining them as a free agent ahead of the 2023 season.

If Seumalo can’t return to the game, it could affect the Steelers’ use of their jumbo package with Spencer Anderson as their extra offensive lineman, as Anderson would likely slot in at left guard to replace Seumalo. The Steelers could still operate with Calvin Anderson in that role, but with Andrus Peat inactive tonight, Spencer Anderson could be Seumalo’s replacement.

The Steelers entered Sunday with questions about whether C Zach Frazier would play with a calf injury, but Frazier is active and playing tonight. Per Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Ryan McCollum, who has been Pittsburgh’s backup center, had a play sheet in hand and was talking to assistant offensive line coach Isaac Williams, a sign that McCollum may get the nod to replace Seumalo if he can’t return after the half.

Right before the Brandon McManus miss Steelers backup center Ryan McCollum was chatting with OC Arthur Smith and assistant OL coach Isaac Williams with a play sheet in Smith's hand. Perhaps McCollum will slot into that nipple-rubber role if Spencer Anderson is at LG for 2nd half. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) October 27, 2025

The Steelers’ offensive line has been effective in recent weeks, and losing a veteran starter in Seumalo would be a blow for that group. It’ll be interesting to see how the Steelers look to replace him if he can’t return as they try to keep their offensive line in sync.