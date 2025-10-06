Is Kaleb Johnson Ready To Be In Steelers’ RB Rotation?

Is Kaleb Johnson ready to be in the Steelers’ running back rotation?

After weeks of struggles, rookie RB Kaleb Johnson showed signs of life last Sunday, but do opportunities await after the bye week? Perhaps the only reason he played against the Vikings is because Jaylen Warren did not, and Warren should be fine by Week 6. But the Steelers didn’t draft him so he can learn as a rookie—after all, they put him on kick returns.

After his Week 3 benching, Johnson did find some redemption in Dublin. Although there is still room to grow, he had some positive runs. He finished the game with 22 rushing yards on six carries, though he did drop his one passing target. That really doesn’t seem to be a part of his game, so it’s reasonable to assume he’s still adjusting mentally.

Johnson’s first three touches early in the game were all busts, but he showed much better later. Over a six-play span, he rushed four times for 19 yards. Only two of those runs were successful plays for the offense, though, with a long of nine yards.

One hopes that was just enough to instill some confidence in the young man and give him something to build on over the course of the bye week. Although Kenneth Gainwell stepped up, I’m convinced the Steelers want Kaleb Johnson contributing as they expected. Just because he hasn’t hit the ground running doesn’t mean he’s a bust. I mean, I saw people seriously saying the Steelers should cut him. Like…calm down.

Johnson has the skill set to be an effective ball carrier. We saw flashes of that in the preseason, but in training camp, especially, he looked to be on another level. Everybody who watched practice saw a player who had a different gear compared to the other running backs. Doing that on Chuck Noll Field at Saint Vincent College, however, isn’t quite the same as playing in Foxboro in Week 3 of the regular season.

After another disappointing season and months of retooling, the Steelers are set to try it all again in 2025. Though they limped into the playoffs, they once again embarrassed themselves therein.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. They settled in on Aaron Rodgers, but we still have a lot to learn about him. The 2025 NFL Draft class could play a big role, but veteran additions like Jalen Ramsey will be paramount.

Now we are in the regular season. From Rodgers to George Pickens to Minkah Fitzpatrick and Ramsey, we’ve seen the Steelers make some big changes. Now it’s about evaluating the roster in place and figuring out how it all works out.