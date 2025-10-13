Is Darnell Washington Becoming Steelers’ Top Tight End?

Is Darnell Washington becoming the Steelers’ top tight end?

For the second game in a row, third-year TE Darnell Washington outsnapped every other tight end on the Steelers’ roster. This time, he also made a minor splash by becoming more involved in the passing game, having a career day. But does that indicate he is becoming the team’s top tight end, or is this an ebb and flow situation?

In the past two games alone, Darnell Washington has logged nearly 100 snaps, and he has seen more targets, too. After catching all three in Week 4 for 20 yards, he caught three of five yesterday for 62 yards. Prior to Sunday’s game, he never had more than 42 receiving yards in a game.

Meanwhile, Jonnu Smith did play nearly as much, and he drew four targets. But he didn’t have Washington’s production catching three for 18 yards. Notably, Pat Freiermuth continued to play very few snaps, relatively speaking. Over the past two games, he has seen fewer than 40 snaps on offense. This week, at least, he saw one target, making one catch for 11 yards.

The Steelers made it very clear in recent weeks that they want to use big personnel to match up against big fronts, and they specifically mention Darnell Washington and OL Spencer Anderson. They also specify that 250-pound tight ends don’t really work in that situation—in other words, Pat Freiermuth. By all appearances, when the games are being played, they’re not overly concerned with getting their money’s worth out of him.

Of course, the answer to this question depends upon how you define terms. If you go purely by snap count, Darnell Washington has been the Steelers’ top tight end the past two games. But snap counts can shift depending on the type of opponents they’re seeing. Right now, they’re in the midst of AFC North play, which often calls for bigger bodies.

It’s worth noting, perhaps, that Freiermuth has had some of the best games of his career against the Bengals. The Steelers just so happen to be playing them on Thursday, so perhaps that’s a chance to get him more involved. But they’re also a 4-3 front, and recent history suggests that means more Washington.

