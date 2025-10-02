Insider: Steelers ‘Believe’ RB Kaleb Johnson Will Contribute By Year’s End

Not only did Pittsburgh Steelers rookie RB Kaleb Johnson get his first touches last Sunday since his Week 2 kickoff disaster, he saw his most meaningful action of the season. That’s a preview of what’s to come later in the season, says one NFL insider. ESPN’s Dan Graziano offered a few words about Johnson in his latest column.

“The team also believes rookie Kaleb Johnson will contribute before season’s end, but as of now, they’re fine if the backfield is led by Warren (when healthy) and Gainwell,” Graziano wrote Wednesday.

A mixed assessment of Johnson’s outlook. As Graziano notes, the Steelers are comfortable with a Jaylen Warren/Kenneth Gainwell backfield as was the case the first three weeks. Johnson’s opportunity last Sunday came after Warren was a late scratch due to a knee injury. But Graziano notes the team is “hopeful” he will return after the bye, sending Johnson back to third-string.

Still, Johnson playing moderately well against the Vikings is the first sign of optimism in what’s been a tough start to his NFL career. A quiet summer despite a heavy workload. A fumbled kick return in the season opener. Limited offensive snaps. And then his gaffe versus the Seattle Seahawks that gave up a touchdown and turned the tide in the Steelers’ only loss of the season. Against Minnesota, he carried the ball six times for 22 yards on 11 total snaps. He ran a little tall and dropped one checkdown but found success on the ground, recording the first 1st down of his NFL career.

Speaking to reporters earlier this week, RBs Coach Eddie Faulkner admitted Johnson relieved some of the pressure he’d been feeling. No question, it was important for him to touch the ball in an attempt to move past the Seahawks game. Johnson dressed in Week 3 against the New England Patriots but did not log a snap.

Once Warren gets healthy and if confidence grows in Johnson, the Steelers will have to figure out how to use all three backs. It’s an unusual spot for them to be in. For years, Pittsburgh used a workhorse back. Willie Parker, Rashard Mendenhall, Le’Veon Bell, James Conner (when healthy), and Najee Harris’ rookie season were all examples. A two-man committee formed after Warren was signed and emerged.

Pittsburgh hasn’t had a three-man attack in decades, though Johnson will have to keep making strides to be more than the offensive afterthought he was prior to Dublin.