Insider: Raiders Declined Multiple Teams’ Trade Inquiries For WR Jakobi Meyers

The Las Vegas Raiders are a prime candidate to be sellers at the trade deadline with a 2-4 record, and at least intriguing player that has already requested a trade. According to Josina Anderson on X, multiple teams have started reaching out about Meyers with no real movement as of yet.

“I’m told some teams that’ve inquired about Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers within the last two weeks. The response to said teams continues to be no, at this current time, per league sources,” Anderson wrote. “More than three teams have expressed interest in potentially dealing for Meyers, to no avail thus far, per league source.”

I'm told teams have made recent inquiries on #Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers within the last two weeks, per league sources. Full article, for more: https://t.co/3P3eQLb7sM pic.twitter.com/KzjcqOFzSh — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 16, 2025

The WR market is always hot at the trade deadline, and Meyers figures to be a central figure as talks heat up. The Pittsburgh Steelers have been loosely linked to just about every potentially available wide receiver dating back to the 2024 offseason. Adam Schefter has already confirmed that they are searching for WR help ahead of the 2025 deadline in a few weeks.

Deadlines spur action, so it’s not a surprise to hear the Raiders are currently declining to engage in trade talks. If there is going to be a bidding war, it’s best to drum up a market and then wait until there is more urgency near the deadline to maximize their return.

They could also be still trying to work out a contract extension to keep him in Vegas, according to Anderson.

“As for whether Meyers can still re-sign with the Raiders, it remains to be seen,” Anderson wrote. “My understanding is that the sides are somewhat close on value, but evidently have not fully come to terms on the intricacies of the structure. Talks remain intermittent, but linear to some degree.”

Further complicating matters is the front office and coaching staff turnover throughout Meyers’ tenure in Vegas. Anderson notes that three different regimes is a challenge in negotiations when trying to level with a player to get them to stay long term with the organization.

Meyers has 29 receptions for 329 yards so far this season. That kind of production will be coveted around the league, with competition already building up in the WR market.