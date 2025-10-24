Insider: Calvin Ridley Among Trio Of Steelers’ Trade Targets

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been searching for an upgrade at wide receiver since they traded Diontae Johnson. Last year, they pursued Brandon Aiyuk, but they came up empty. Earlier this year, the Steelers traded for DK Metcalf, which seemed to finally solve their wideout issue. However, they then proceeded to trade George Pickens, bringing them back to square one.

Now, with the NFL trade deadline fast approaching, insider Tony Pauline shared a few names that the Steelers could target, including a new one.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the market for another wide receiver and have been inquiring about players available at the position,” Pauline wrote Friday on Sportskeeda. “Two names I am hearing as trade targets are Jaylen Waddle of the Miami Dolphins and Calvin Ridley of the Tennessee Titans.

“According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Dolphins don’t plan on trading Waddle, but that could change if Miami continues to lose and the right deal is placed in front of them.”

Waddle would be a big swing by the Steelers. A first-round pick by the Dolphins in 2021, Waddle has often been in the shadow of Tyreek Hill. However, that shouldn’t take away from how talented he is. He started his career with three-straight 1,000-yard seasons.

While Waddles’ numbers are slightly down this season, that’s likely a byproduct of the Dolphins’ failures. They’re 1-6, and while they might not intend on moving Waddle, a total reset might be what’s best for them.

That deal would likely be tough for the Steelers to make, though. Waddle is signed for the next three years on a huge contract. Additionally, he’s only 26 years old. The Dolphins’ asking price likely wouldn’t be cheap.

Ridley looks more obtainable for the Steelers. At 30, he’s older than Waddle, and he’s signed to a slightly smaller deal. However, he’s also been less productive than Waddle. Ridley only has 16 catches for 290 yards this season. While the 1-6 Tennessee Titans are also one of the worst teams in the league, there’s a little more risk associated with Ridley.

However, Ridley has some familiarity with Arthur Smith. The two were together with the Atlanta Falcons in 2021 and 2022 when Smith was their head coach. While he didn’t get much time to coach Ridley because the receiver took a step back from football in 2021 and was suspended for all of the 2022 season, that connection is still there.

In that same article, Pauline lists one other target for the Steelers.

“The other name to keep an eye on is Jakobi Meyers, who wants out of Las Vegas and whose name has consistently been linked to the Steelers,” he writes. “Sources tell me there is legitimacy on a Meyers to Pittsburgh deal, though other teams have inquired about the Raiders wideout.”

Meyers has been linked to the Steelers since he requested a trade before the season started. He’s a consistent player, and he feels like the most likely option for them to trade for. He still wants to be traded, too.

The trade deadline is a little less than two weeks away, so we’ll see if the Steelers make a deal. They’ve been aggressive this year, so perhaps that will continue.