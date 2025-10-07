Injury Update: Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Offers Good News Ahead Of Week 6 Game

In his first press conference following the Pittsburgh Steelers’ bye week, Mike Tomlin offered an injury update ahead of the team’s Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns. Speaking to reporters during his usual Tuesday noon update, Tomlin offered an encouraging update about the health of the team.

“From a health standpoint, feel really encouraged about the return of some people who have been out,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel. “Guys like Alex Highsmith and Joey Porter Jr., for example, worked yesterday during our bonus day. The arrow is pointed up on their participation. The same could be said for Jaylen Warren. Obviously, he missed the last game, but he looked really good yesterday. Excited about those guys.”

Thanks to the bye, the Steelers got healthier in key areas. Porter is expected to return after missing the past three games with a hamstring injury. Highsmith is likely to join him after suffering a high-ankle sprain early in the Steelers’ Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. And Warren should return after sitting out Week 4 with a knee injury. All boosts to the Steelers, especially a defense that struggled to be healthy during the first month of the season.

Tomlin left the door open for two Steelers injured during the Vikings game in WR Calvin Austin III and CB Jalen Ramsey, though was less optimistic overall.

“Two guys we’re watching very closely that will certainly be limited at the front part of the week but may perk up and be included toward the latter part of the week is Calvin Austin with his shoulder and Jalen Ramsey with his hamstring,” Tomlin said. “Both have been highly aggressive from a rehabilitation standpoint during the bye week and really encouraged about the potential of those guys.”

Still, it’s doubtful the team will be at full health for its first AFC North game of the season. Ramsey tried but was unable to gut out a hamstring injury during the Vikings game. Typically multi-week injuries, the bye week alone may not be enough time for him to be cleared. A reported negative X-ray offered Austin good news, but his shoulder injury leaves his status questionable for Week 6. Yesterday, the Steelers reportedly signed Raheem Blackshear to their practice squad, a running back with a deep kick- and punt-return background. He could be used to fill Austin’s role on punts.

Still, the fact Tomlin opted against ruling both out and is entertaining the possibility of them playing against the Browns is a positive sign.

Should Ramsey sit out, Darius Slay, Brandin Echols, and Porter will serve as the team’s top three cornerbacks. James Pierre will act as the No. 4. Pittsburgh could opt to elevate a cornerback like Beanie Bishop Jr. for additional insurance. The team opted against doing so for the time Porter missed but after being down to two healthy cornerbacks against Minnesota, it may play it safe and bring up depth.

Replacing Austin is likely a multi-man approach. Receivers Ben Skowronek, Roman Wilson, and Scotty Miller are all likely set to see increased snap counts until Austin returns. Combined, the three have caught just two passes all season, though Skowronek has played a key role as a blocker.

Pittsburgh will release its first injury report Wednesday with its final edition Friday.

The Steelers and Browns kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST.