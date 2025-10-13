Injury Update: Steelers Leave Light On For WR Calvin Austin III

With a short turnaround from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Sunday win over the Cleveland Browns to a Thursday night road game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Mike Tomlin held his weekly press conference today instead of its normal Tuesday. Speaking to reporters, he offered an injury update on WR Calvin Austin III and others before the Steelers hit the field later this week.

“Calvin missed the last game,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel. “We’ll see what this week looks like. It’s a short week but we do have a good workday tomorrow. We’ll see what that holds. There were no ill effects of Jalen Ramsey’s return to action, Joey Porter Jr.’s return to action.”

The only player Tomlin ruled out was SS and special teams ace Miles Killebrew after his knee injury Sunday.

Tomlin noted there were “bumps and bruises” associated with play but none of those minor injuries would “raise our antennas” of anyone else missing the Bengals game.

Overall, the Steelers are healthy and in good position for a team set to play days from now. The only notable injury Pittsburgh sustained yesterday was Killebrew, who suffered a severe right knee injury running down a kickoff in the second half. An injured reserve stint, one that would end his season, is likely.

Several other defensive backs were in and out of the lineup against the Browns, but Tomlin didn’t find any of them notable enough to single out after Sunday’s game. Joey Porter Jr., Darius Slay, Jabrill Peppers, Brandin Echols, and James Pierre all missed brief action but were able to finish the game. As Tomlin noted, Jalen Ramsey made it through healthy after suffering a hamstring injury during the Steelers’ Week 4 game. Teammates like QB Aaron Rodgers praised his ability and willingness to play through an injury that typically keeps players out multiple weeks.

Austin injured his shoulder against the Vikings and did not practice leading up to the Browns game. He was ruled out on Friday’s injury report. Roman Wilson, Ben Skowronek, and Scotty Miller split his snaps though none had an impact in the passing game. Skowronek and Miller failed to catch a pass while Wilson had one reception for 12 yards. Rookie Ke’Shawn Williams made his NFL debut as the Steelers’ new punt returner, running back three punts for 30 yards and two kicks for 50 yards. A 47-yard punt return was called back due to a Peppers penalty.

While Tomlin won’t rule Austin out, the odds aren’t great he’ll make it back for Week 7. He seems to have a much better chance at returning in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers.

Due to the Thursday night game, Pittsburgh will release its first injury report later Monday. The Steelers will issue reports Tuesday and a final one Wednesday.