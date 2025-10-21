Injury Update: Mike Tomlin Offers More Good News On Steelers WR Calvin Austin III

During his Tuesday press conference, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin offered an injury update ahead of the team’s Week 8 game against the Green Bay Packers. Speaking to reporters, Tomlin offered more good news on WR Calvin Austin III.

“Calvin Austin is scheduled to work this week,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel. “We’ll let his participation and the quality of that participation be our guide in terms of his availability. As we stand here today, we’re optimistic and he’s optimistic about his ability to be included.”

Tomlin mentioned “bumps and bruises” that could limit other players during the early practice week but nothing that runs the risk of missing Sunday’s game. He did not mention any other players by name.

Austin has good odds to return after missing the last two games and three weeks with a shoulder injury. Hurt in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings, the bye week afforded him extra time to rest but he still missed the Week 6 contest against the Cleveland Browns and the short turnaround to the Steelers’ Week 7 game versus the Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers’ No. 2 receiver when healthy, Austin has 10 catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Austin sounded hopeful he would be able to play. He’s yet to practice since his injury but sounds likely to participate to some degree during Wednesday’s practice.

Pittsburgh is otherwise healthy. Veteran CB Darius Slay missed a handful of snaps in its loss to the Bengals last Thursday but returned to finish the game. As did CB Joey Porter Jr.

Inside linebacker Malik Harrison had his window to return opened last Monday. Limited in practice throughout the week, he wasn’t activated ahead of the Bengals game and remains on injured reserve. But with a full week of practice, it’s possible he returns and helps fill the void left by SS Miles Killebrew’s severe knee injury. The Steelers still have an open roster spot after placing Killebrew on IR last week.

Tomlin noted Harrison continues to work and will be monitored throughout the week.

“He’s working,” Tomlin said. “He’s at that stage, he’s in that 21 day window where he’s working. We’re just going to watch his work and let the quality of his work be our guide whether or not we consider him.”

The Steelers will release their first injury report tomorrow afternoon.

Pittsburgh and Green Bay kick off Sunday night at 8:20 PM/EST.