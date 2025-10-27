Injury Roundup: Steelers Suffer Multiple ‘Significant’ Injuries In Loss To Packers

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin offered an injury update following the Steelers’ 35-25 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Speaking to reporters, Tomlin noted the several injuries Pittsburgh suffered Sunday night, especially severe ones to NT Daniel Ekuale, SS DeShon Elliott, and OG Isaac Seumalo.

“From a health standpoint, looks like we’ve got a couple significant ones,” Tomlin said via the team website. “Daniel has a significant knee injury. DeShon Elliott has a knee as well. Isaac Seumalo has a pec strain.”

Elliott suffered a nasty-looking knee injury at the end of TE Tucker Kraft’s 59-yard catch. He could not put weight on his right leg and per the NBC broadcast, had tears in his eyes as he taken back to the locker room on a cart. A strong run stuffer and key communicator, the defense struggled without him. As did the offense after losing Seumalo to a pec injury. Seumalo attempted to return to the game but bowed out after one drive.

Chuck Clark and Juan Thornhill finished the game as the starting safety pairing. Both struggled as the Steelers were chewed up by QB Jordan Love. Spencer Anderson replaced Seumalo at left guard, taking away Pittsburgh’s sixth-offensive line package.

Ekuale suffered his injury after landing awkwardly in the first half. He’s served as Pittsburgh’s backup nose tackle this season.

Pittsburgh came into the game relatively healthy. Center Zach Frazier suited up and played the entire game despite being limited throughout last week with a hamstring injury.

Wide receiver Scotty Miller missed the game due to a mid-week finger injury. He was ruled out Friday. After missing two games with a shoulder injury, WR Calvin Austin III returned to the lineup.

TE Pat Freiermuth briefly left the game after a hard tackle but returned to finish.

Though ILB Malik Harrison and QB Will Howard practiced in full throughout the week, both ended the week questionable, and neither were activated off injured reserve for this game. Pittsburgh chose to continue rostering just 52 players and did not make a practice squad elevation for tonight’s contest.

Tomlin will speak to the media Tuesday with an injury update ahead of the Steelers’ Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts.