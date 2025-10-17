Injury Roundup: Steelers Receive Good News On Health Front

The Pittsburgh Steelers left Thursday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a loss but a relatively clean bill of health. Speaking to reporters after their Week 7 33-31 defeat, Mike Tomlin offered an injury update on the Steelers.

“No real injuries to speak of,” Tomlin told reporters via the team’s YouTube channel. “Had some bumps and bruises associated with play. Next time we get together, I’ll provide some detail in that area if necessary.”

CB Darius Slay and CB Joey Porter Jr. briefly left the game with injuries, but both returned before the game wrapped up. Slay appeared to injure his ribs while Porter’s injury was unknown, spending time in the blue medical tent before being cleared. Both players along with the rest of Pittsburgh’s secondary struggled, allowing WR Ja’Marr Chase to set a single-game record against the Steelers with 16 receptions.

He finished with 161 yards and one touchdown while WR Tee Higgins caught a crucial downfield pass late, setting up the Bengals’ game-winning field goal.

Pittsburgh entered the game almost completely healthy. The only inactive player due to injury was WR Calvin Austin III, who missed his second game with a shoulder injury. Veteran SS DeShon Elliott ended the week questionable due to a personal matter and didn’t travel with the team Wednesday. But he made it to Cincinnati Thursday and started, playing throughout the fame.

At one moment in the game, EDGE T.J. Watt appeared to limp off the field. But he it looked like he was just winded, and he finished the game.

The Steelers opted against activating ILB Malik Harrison off injured reserve after opening his 21-day window earlier in the week. With SS Miles Killebrew on IR, Pittsburgh has just a 52-man roster.

Tomlin will speak to reporters next Tuesday ahead of the team’s Week 8 game against the Green Bay Packers. That will be another primetime contest, kicking off on Sunday night.