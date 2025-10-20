Injured WR Calvin Austin III Optimistic About Week 8 Return

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be getting back a starting receiver for a key Sunday night game against the Green Bay Packers. Sidelined the last two games due to a shoulder injury, WR Calvin Austin III expressed optimism that he’ll return for Week 8.

“Hopefully!” he told reporters Monday, as shared by the Trib’s Chris Adamski.

Asked if we will see him playing this week, Steelers WR Calvin Austin III (ankle) said, “Hopefully!” — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) October 20, 2025

That statement is a contrast to Austin’s previous comments that punted on the question and deferred to the coaching staff. A strong sign Austin expects to suit up, backing up Gerry Dulac’s report that Austin will play versus the Packers.

Austin suffered a shoulder injury in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings. Taken to a nearby hospital, Austin avoided a worst-case scenario injury but a bye week wasn’t enough time for him to avoid missing games. The short week from Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns to Week 7 versus the Cincinnati Bengals made for a tight turnaround for Austin to return and he ultimately sat out both weeks.

Yet to practice since the injury, Austin is looking likely to return sometime during the week. The question will be when Austin can resume full participation as the final steps to get ready to return.

Pittsburgh’s No. 2 receiver this season, Austin hasn’t had high volume but made his moments count. In four games, he’s caught 10 passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns. One of his scores served as the game-winner against the New England Patriots in Week 3. Austin has also worked as Pittsburgh’s punt returner, though rookie Ke’Shawn Williams’ strong play may prevent Austin from resuming the role.

The Steelers have gotten little production from the rest of their receivers with Austin out of the lineup. Roman Wilson played a career-high 33 snaps against the Cincinnati Bengals, catching two passes. A third one was wiped out by penalty. Ben Skowronek and Scotty Miller combined for one reception for 9 yards over that span.

Mike Tomlin will speak to reporters Tuesday and offer an injury update and outlook ahead of Sunday’s night game. Pittsburgh will release its first injury report Wednesday.