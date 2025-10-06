Incredibly, Oddsmakers Still Consider Ravens, Not Steelers, AFC North Favorites

After “winning” the bye week, the Pittsburgh Steelers feel in firm control of the AFC North. Despite a wide division lead, oddsmakers still don’t agree. Even after the Baltimore Ravens’ humiliating 44-10 loss to the Houston Texans that dropped them to 1-4, multiple outlets still consider the Ravens favorites to win the AFC North.

Per ESPN Bet, the Ravens are -110 to win the AFC North. The Steelers are +140 while the Cincinnati Bengals (+1100) and Cleveland Browns (+1800) have long odds. FanDuel has a narrower gap but still places Baltimore in first, -105 compared to Pittsburgh’s +130.

A week ago, ESPN listed Baltimore in first at -145 with Pittsburgh second at +175. The Steelers won the bye thanks to the Cleveland Browns’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London, fading already slim division hopes. The Ravens were walloped at home. Without QB Lamar Jackson and a host of other starters and stars, Houston took a 24-3 halftime lead and never looked back. Backup QB Cooper Rush threw for just 179 yards, no touchdowns, and three interceptions while RB Derrick Henry looked human with 33 yards and 2.2 yards per tote. And the Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Detroit Lions, 37-24, as QB Jake Browning threw three brutal interceptions. Starter Joe Burrow isn’t expected back until December at the earliest.

It made for the second-straight week the rest of the AFC North besides Pittsburgh lost.

But it wasn’t enough to make oddsmakers relent. Ostensibly, the belief is Baltimore will eventually get healthy and get hot late in the season. Perhaps Pittsburgh beating Cleveland in Week 6 would finally flip the numbers. Beating any AFC North foe is obvious enough. But in the Mike Tomlin era, the Steelers have won the division all five times they began a season 4-1.

Cincinnati travels to Green Bay next week while Baltimore hosts the Los Angeles Rams. It’s plausible, likely even, the Bengals and Ravens exit Week 6 at 2-4 and 1-5, respectively.

Odds are ever shifting. If the Steelers lay an egg out of the bye against the Browns –and that season series has been split the past three seasons — confidence won’t be as high. Pittsburgh has a tough end of the schedule while Baltimore’s will begin to lighten up. Not to mention the teams should get healthier. It’s nearly impossible for them to be hurt any worse.

Betting outlets consistently lower Pittsburgh’s ceiling. A win total over/under that hovers around eight. A team that can’t compete for the division. And despite a 3-1 start with the rest of the division under .500, the Steelers are again considered divisional underdogs.