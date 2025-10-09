‘I’m Over Cleveland’: Juan Thornhill Not Making Big Deal Out Of Playing Former Team

Although the season is still young, the Pittsburgh Steelers have played a few “revenge” games. Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf, and Jabrill Peppers have each faced their former team. They all took slightly different approaches to those matchups, too. Metcalf didn’t make it a big deal, while Rodgers and Peppers felt stronger about playing their former teams. This week, the Steelers play the Cleveland Browns, Juan Thornhill’s former team. He’s taking a page out of Metcalf’s book, though.

“I’m moved on from that,” Thornhill said Thursday via the team’s website. “I know a lot of people want me to fall into the trap talking a lot of trash, but I’m not really doing that. I’m just trying to let my play on field do all the talking… I’m over Cleveland. I’m moving on, moving forward. Not really looking back on the past.”

Thornhill spent the last two seasons with the Browns, and they had a messy breakup. He’s explained in the past that he doesn’t have a problem with Cleveland, but he didn’t love how Browns fans reacted when he played poorly due to injuries. Now, he’s got a chance to prove them wrong.

After he signed with the Steelers, Thornhill took to Twitter and seemingly took a shot at the Browns. However, he’s singing a slightly different tune now. He’s not giving the Browns extra bulletin-board material, which isn’t a bad idea.

It might be similar to how Rodgers handled facing the New York Jets. Like Thornhill and the Browns, Rodgers’ split with the New York Jets wasn’t pretty. However, Rodgers didn’t make it a big deal leading up to the Steelers’ game against the Jets. He treated it like any other game.

After the Steelers won, though, Rodgers made it clear that he was happy to beat the Jets. Perhaps Thornhill will do something like that. He’s not giving a lot away now, but if the Steelers win, he might be a little happier than normal after a win.

Hopefully, Thornhill can enjoy beating his former team. The Steelers’ defense has been playing better in recent weeks. The Browns’ offense has struggled, too. They’re also starting a rookie quarterback in Dillon Gabriel. That should give Thornhill and other defenders opportunities to make plays. Thornhill has been on the other side of this matchup before. Now, he has a chance to help the Steelers beat the Browns.