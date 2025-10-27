If The Steelers Make A Deadline Trade, It Should Be For Secondary Help Instead Of Receiver

Despite plenty of media smoke and a Groundhog Day revisit to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver watch, if GM Omar Khan is going to pull off a trade within the next week, it’s not a pass catcher Pittsburgh needs most. It should be to boost the secondary. A unit that looks every bit of its age. Old, slow, and simply tired. That is where Pittsburgh can maximize its value.

Especially after DeShon Elliott’s injury. One that looks severe and will keep him out for at least weeks if not months and the entire rest of the season. Without Elliott, this defense has changed for the worst. It was felt after Elliott’s MCL sprain to open the year, missing the next two games. It was felt after Elliott departed Sunday night, the Steelers giving up 21 fourth quarter points in a 35-25 loss.

Juan Thornhill and Chuck Clark are the Steelers’ current starting duo. They aren’t good enough. Thornhill struggled to find the ball in the air. Clark has missed too many tackles. Both lack the foot speed to make plays. That much was clear on TE Tucker Kraft’s touchdown, outrunning both to the end zone.

HE DOES THIS 😤 📺: NBC pic.twitter.com/nCFxdO6PKk — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 27, 2025

Later, Thornhill badly misjudged a 3rd and 7 heave from QB Jordan Love to WR Christian Watson, a 33-yard gain that set up a score.

Jordan Love goes DEEP to Christian Watson on 3rd down GBvsPIT on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/WjFjHQ3HEy — NFL (@NFL) October 27, 2025

Jabrill Peppers could have an increased role, a high-effort thumper who has played well in pockets. But he doesn’t cure Pittsburgh’s need for speed. A problem that has been abundantly clear in losses to the Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers. The Steelers put their chips on a veteran secondary but are being burned for collecting so many of them. The group simply can’t run. Not running in man coverage, not closing space in zone, not to the ball after-the-catch. Nor can they create splash plays.

Finding a target isn’t easy, but here’s a few names to suggest. The Miami Dolphins’ Ashtyn Davis fits. He’s not young but younger having just turned 29 and more athletic than what Pittsburgh possesses. He’s started five games this season and forced one fumble. He also goes way back with DBs Coach Gerald Alexander, who coached him at Cal. However, he suffered a quad injury early Sunday, a situation needing watching before any deal.

And if you’re wondering about bringing Minkah Fitzpatrick back, that nice thought won’t work. The CBA stipulates players can’t be traded back for two years.

A trade might not be the only move. Deploying the speedy Brandin Echols is an option. Younger than Darius Slay, Echols ran 4.36 coming out of Kentucky. He’s versatile and played well since the summer, though he missed a tackle on RB Josh Jacobs’ touchdown yesterday. A tough play to make but one that needs making. Opening up the window on CB Cory Trice Jr. should start this week, assuming that he’s healthy and fully cleared. Availability has been a major concern but when healthy, Trice has shown his talent. There’s a reason why Pittsburgh has kept him around despite his injuries.

I’ve never been on the “trade for a receiver” train. For the offense’s needs, it didn’t make sense. It does less so seeing Roman Wilson makes plays and Calvin Austin III’s career progression. If there’s a pump to prime, it’s the guys who cover the receiver. Because the guys in Pittsburgh aren’t cutting it.