If Steelers Need A Punt Returner, They May Have One On The Practice Squad

As of Monday, the Pittsburgh Steelers had not yet discussed who will return punts in Calvin Austin III’s absence, but they have options. Scotty Miller said he would have served as the returner last Sunday had the Steelers faced another punt in-game after Austin’s injury. That doesn’t mean that special teams coordinator Danny Smith will put him out there the next game as the starter.

“No, we haven’t talked about it yet, to be honest with you”, Smith said on Monday, via the Steelers’ media department. “We’re meeting with the team this afternoon, and I’m sure we’ll talk personnel tomorrow. We have not discussed it”. Again, this was on Monday, so the aforementioned conversation will have already taken place.

There’s one name that we’re not really thinking about that deserves consideration. If the Steelers need a short-term punt returner, why not the guy who returned all their punts in the preseason? He’s still around, you know: WR Ke’Shawn Williams sitting on the practice squad, ready to go.

Granted, Williams didn’t do anything extraordinary while returning nine punts for the Steelers. He picked up 70 yards, or a 7.8-yard average, which does not elicit oohs and aahs. But he looked better doing it than those numbers might suggest (and as reflected in his 70.6 Pro Football Focus grade for punt returns). And don’t forget, he can catch a pass or two, as well.

As a matter of fact, Ke’Shawn Williams was PFF’s third-highest graded punt returner during the preseason, for whatever that’s worth. And nobody else near his grade had under 10 yards per punt return. But the Steelers’ punt return blocking left a lot to be desired, so it’s a wonder he managed to get what he did.

The Steelers obviously like Austin as a punt returner, scoring a touchdown on a return last year. But he is dealing with a shoulder injury, and the team isn’t saying much about it. So if the Steelers are looking at other options, Williams is likely one name they’ve discussed.

The Steelers, for what it’s worth, have had shockingly few opportunities to return punts this season. Calvin Austin III only returned two punts in three-plus games before his shoulder injury, totaling 9 yards with a long of 12—meaning he lost three yards on one of his returns. They are tied for the fewest punt returns in the NFL this season—but in good company with the Eagles.

The Steelers have forced 10 punts this season, of which they have only returned two. Austin has fair caught three, while two have been downed, one went out of bounds, and two went for touchbacks. So it might not even matter much who the punt returner is. But the Steelers can elevate Ke’Shawn Williams from the practice squad for three games as one option.