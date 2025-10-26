If Omar Khan Wants To Trade For A Receiver, Here’s His Top Competition

If Pittsburgh Steelers GM Omar Khan wants to make a trade deadline deal for a wide receiver, he’s far from the only one. As trade rumors swirl around the Steelers ahead of November 4’s deadline, the Steelers are among several teams looking to add a pass catcher.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Steelers are one of three teams “most aggressively” pursuing a wide receiver.

“The three teams that appear to be most aggressively pursuing a wide receiver before the deadline are the Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos, according to sources,” Schefter wrote.

The Bills have been repeatedly connected with upgrading at receiver. Maybe even more than the Steelers. Buffalo is searching for speed at wide receiver, a vertical field-stretcher to boost an offense struggling beyond QB Josh Allen. Despite entering the season as a Super Bowl favorite, the Bills are 4-2 and have scuffled offensively the last two weeks in losses to the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons. Buffalo has been linked to the New Orleans Saints’ Rashid Shaheed, one of the game’s best niche vertical threats. A player who reportedly won’t come cheap.

The Broncos are looking to improve an offense that hasn’t taken the leap under second-year QB Bo Nix. Though Denver enters Sunday 5-2, the Broncos have just the 17th-ranked offense. Courtland Sutton remains the No. 1 receiver and Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims have made plays behind him. But Denver may be looking for a more established No. 2 ahead of a pending playoff push in a competitive AFC West.

For the Steelers, more competition means more difficulty in making a deal. And the cost of any trade could increase if multiple teams are interested in the same player. If Pittsburgh wants a needle-mover, there’s only a handful of names who fit: the Las Vegas Raiders’ Jakobi Meyers, the Tennessee Titans’ Calvin Ridley, and the Saints’ Chris Olave.

Pittsburgh may use the next two games to judge its need to add a wide receiver. Calvin Austin III returns after missing two games with a shoulder injury while Roman Wilson played a career-high 33 snaps in Week 7’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Scotty Miller is out with a finger injury, opening up a potential lane for a receiver to be added to the 53-man roster. But any deal made will have to balance a desire to win now versus trading future capital Khan has been keen holding onto.