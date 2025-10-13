‘I Welcome That Problem:’ Mike Tomlin Not Concerned About Finding Reps For Nick Herbig

Nick Herbig led the Pittsburgh Steelers’ outside linebackers in snaps with 50 against the Cleveland Browns despite the return of Alex Highsmith. With Highsmith back, the Steelers were able to deploy three outside linebackers on the field at the same time. And Mike Tomlin said any challenges that come with finding enough snaps for Herbig with T.J. Watt and Highsmith the starters at OLB are ones that he will gladly tackle.

“Having too many good players and trying to figure out how to distribute reps among capable guys is a good problem. I welcome that problem,” Tomlin said Monday during his weekly press conference via the team’s YouTube channel.

Herbig excelled with two sacks against the Browns, and his day would’ve been even better if he hadn’t dropped an interception. He recorded the highest Pro Football Focus grade on the team, and there’s little doubt that Herbig will continue to be a regular part of the team’s defense. Tomlin had Herbig introduced as a starter yesterday, and the Steelers will likely continue to use all three linebackers at the same time.

Herbig was able to get pressure off the edge and up the middle against Cleveland, and his speed and quickness make him a nightmare for opposing offenses. Even if the Steelers didn’t plan on using Herbig this much heading into the season, he’s made it impossible for them to keep on the bench. He’s the team leader in sacks so far with four and he’s been a menace when it comes to generating pressure and forcing the quarterback to get rid of the ball.

The Steelers have three legitimate Pro Bowl talents at outside linebacker, and finding a way to get them all on the field is certainly a good thing. It barely registers as a problem, as the Steelers proved yesterday they can find a way to mix and match their outside linebackers and even play them together. Jack Sawyer also saw 24 snaps in the game, and the Steelers recorded six sacks with all four outside linebackers playing really well.

The Steelers are in a good spot right now, and their defense has turned things around after a rough start. Herbig’s emergence has been a big part of that, and he should continue to have a big role in Pittsburgh’s defense.