‘I Thought He Was 25′: Aaron Rodgers’ OL Impressed, Appreciative Of His Mobility

Aaron Rodgers has been about as good as the Steelers could have reasonably hoped, and that includes his recent mobility. Over the past couple games, he has looked considerably more mobile, and his tackles appreciate it. Both of them spoke Monday about the 41-year-old quarterback, seeing a much younger version.

“Aaron has been moving a lot better these past couple of weeks, I can say that”, LT Broderick Jones said, via the Steelers’ website. “If you go back and just watch the film, you can see him back there moving around from left to right. I don’t know—I thought he was 25 again”.

That was especially evident against the Bengals, who lacked a significant pass-rush threat. Indeed, over the past two games, the Steelers have been building Rodgers’ mobility into the scheme. Against the Browns, for example, they moved the pocket intentionally to avoid Myles Garrett. Last week, they used spacing to help create room to go down the field. His 70-yard Hail Mary attempt was just one such example. Even on his 68-yard touchdown pass to Pat Freiermuth, he had to avoid pressure and move the pocket.

And his linemen appreciate it. “It’s helpful” to have Aaron Rodgers moving around, RT Troy Fautanu said. “He’s not standing in the same place for a long period of time. He’s helping us out. Obviously, we didn’t give up any sacks, but he played a big factor in that, too. Getting the ball out early and moving around a bit”.

Most impressive in showing off Rodgers’ mobility was his first touchdown pass against the Bengals. He took over eight seconds from snap to throw, first drifting several yards to his left and then nearly to the numbers on the right before releasing the ball.

While I don’t know about him looking 25 years old, Aaron Rodgers is certainly playing with more mobility than you might have expected when the Steelers signed him. Of course, he tore his Achilles in 2023, and that affected his mobility last year. Further removed from that significant injury, it’s not unreasonable to anticipate some improvement.