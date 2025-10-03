‘I Made You’: James Harrison Jokes That He’s Responsible For Chris Boswell’s Success

Today is the 10-year anniversary of the Pittsburgh Steelers signing Chris Boswell, a move that’s paid off better than the team could’ve ever hoped. In 2015, the Steelers faced a dilemma when kicker Shaun Suisham tore his ACL in the preseason. They cycled through a few kickers, such as Josh Scobee, with poor results. However, that led them to Boswell, who’s been one of the best kickers in the league for years. James Harrison joked Friday that he deserves some credit for Boswell’s success.

“This one dude, he’s like the coldest field goal kicker,” Harrison said on his Deebo and Joe podcast. “You [Boswell] got lucky. I made him the greatest kicker alive. You wanna know how I did it?

“I told that boy if he missed that field goal, he’s gonna wash my back in the shower. I scared him to greatness. You’re welcome. I don’t even need no thank you, no appreciation. I don’t need it. Between you and me, and everybody else in the world, we know I made you who you are.”

Boswell has shared his perspective on that story before. The encounter came during his first practice with the Steelers. At that point, Harrison had already established himself as one of the most imposing figures in the NFL. While he was nearing the end of his career, no one wanted to get on Harrison’s bad side, especially a young player like Boswell.

That method worked, though. Outside of one or two down years, Boswell has been nothing but reliable. That first year, he came in and made 29 of his 32 field goal attempts with the Steelers.

Since then, Boswell’s only gotten better. This season, he’s already broken his own record and the Steelers’ record for longest field goal. That was a 60-yarder that won the Steelers’ Week 1 game against the New York Jets.

That was hardly the first time Boswell has won the Steelers a game. There have even been games where he’s scored every point for the Steelers. Last year, he did that twice, and he punted after Cameron Johnston went down. Even in difficult situations, Boswell has pulled through.

Harrison does a lot of joking, but he might be correct when he says that Boswell is the best kicker in the world right now. He’s got some stiff competition, particularly Brandon Aubrey of the Dallas Cowboys. However, Boswell’s got the reputation and skill to match up against anyone.

When the Steelers signed Boswell 10 years ago, they probably didn’t expect him to develop into what he is now. However, the organization and fans couldn’t be more thankful for Boswell. From the team’s fourth option at kicker to now being second all-time in points in the organization’s history. On the anniversary of Boswell’s signing, here’s big thanks to Harrison.