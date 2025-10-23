‘I Appreciate Him Always’: Packers CB Shares Heartfelt Story About Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is a controversial figure. He’s one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, but there are plenty of people who don’t like him. However, he’s been great with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Teammates have had nothing but good things to say about him. This week, Rodgers will face the Green Bay Packers, his former team. While some might try to create a narrative that there’s bad blood between the two sides, Packers corner Keisean Nixon has a lot of love for Rodgers.

“Everybody knows I did not want to come here,” Nixon said Wednesday via The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman on Twitter. “I hated it here when I first got here. I just used to be kind of miserable. Wasn’t comfortable, just trying to get to know guys.

“Aaron [Rodgers] used to always be like, ‘Why are you so mad and angry?’ Made me give him a hug, and then it was a thing. Our relationship grew over time, and we still talk and communicate. I appreciate him always.”

Keisean Nixon on why he’ll always appreciate Aaron Rodgers: “I did not wanna come here. I hated it here when I first got here and I used to just be kinda miserable, just wasn't comfortable, just trying to get to know guys and stuff like that. And Aaron used to always be like,… pic.twitter.com/5W21vUV3FP — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 22, 2025

Nixon entered the NFL in 2019 as an undrafted free agent with the Las Vegas Raiders. He was with them through the 2021 season. Then, in 2022, he signed with the Packers. That was Rodgers’ final season in Green Bay, but clearly, he had a significant impact on Nixon.

That was also a breakout season for Nixon. While he had yet to become a consistent starter on defense, he was named a First-team All-Pro as a return man. Since then, Nixon’s role has only grown with the Packers. Now, he’s a starter on defense.

It’s a good example of Rodgers’ character. Nixon isn’t the only former teammate who speaks highly of him. Rodgers himself has stated that this isn’t a “revenge game.” While this is his first time playing Green Bay, based on his and the Packers’ reactions, it seems like there’s a lot of love between both sides.

However, with Rodgers and Nixon on opposite sides this week, they’ll likely pause that love during the game. The Steelers and Packers both want to be Super Bowl contenders. With the Steelers coming off a loss and the Packers possessing the number one seed in the NFC, both teams have a lot to play for.