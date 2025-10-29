How Will New S Kyle Dugger Fit In Steelers’ Defense?

How will new S Kyle Dugger fit in the Steelers’ defense?

The Steelers are reportedly acquiring S Kyle Dugger from the Patriots in a very low-cost trade—but is there upside? Dugger is an experienced player getting long in the tooth and having fallen out of favor in New England. The Steelers need a safety, but it’s not immediately clear what their intentions are with him.

Perhaps the cost of admission will be illuminating. Kyle Dugger was set to earn nearly $10 million this year, but the Steelers are paying very little for him. The Patriots are including a seventh-round pick as part of the package for only a sixth in return. And they are footing the bill for the bulk of the remainder of his contract. He also agreed to wipe out the two years remaining on his contract through 2027.

Under these conditions, the risk is very minimal. Even if Dugger is an emergency backup for the Steelers, it will not have cost them much. Basically the difference between a sixth- and a seventh-round pick. Alternatively, he could prove to be their best safety until DeShon Elliott returns. If he returns.

A 2020 second-round pick, Kyle Dugger has 69 starts under his belt, including in every game in which he played between 2021-2024. Under new HC Mike Vrabel, he has seen a lesser role, evidently not deemed ideally suited to the scheme. The Steelers already have a cornucopia of former-starter safeties, Dugger set to join Juan Thornhill, Chuck Clark, and Jabrill Peppers. Two of them will have to be starters just by default.

Between the 2021 and 2023 seasons, Dugger recorded 279 tackles, including 16 for loss, with nine interceptions, two returned for touchdowns, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one return touchdown. He hasn’t picked off a pass since then, however, so he’ll fit in with the Steelers’ defense right now.

After another disappointing season and months of retooling, the Steelers are set to try it all again in 2025. Though they limped into the playoffs, they once again embarrassed themselves therein.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. They settled in on Aaron Rodgers, but we still have a lot to learn about him. The 2025 NFL Draft class could play a big role, but veteran additions like Jalen Ramsey will be paramount.

Now we are in the regular season. From Rodgers to George Pickens to Minkah Fitzpatrick and Ramsey, we’ve seen the Steelers make some big changes. Now it’s about evaluating the roster in place and figuring out how it all works out.