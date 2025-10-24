How The National Media Is Picking Steelers Vs Packers

A weekly article we post that gives a brief overview of how national media members view the Pittsburgh Steelers’ odds. Just a skinny summary of notable names who are picking for or against Pittsburgh. We’ll see who gets it right most often. If they offer a score prediction, we’ll include that, too. When applicable, I’ll toss in the predictions from Dave Bryan and myself to see how we stack up.

Today, predictions for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 8 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Those Picking The Steelers

Vinnie Iyer/Sporting News: Steelers (23-20)

Dave Bryan/Steelers Depot: Steelers (23-20)

Sam Farmer/LA Times: Steelers (28-24)

Daniel Jeremiah/NFL Network: Steelers (31-28)

Maurice Jones-Drew/NFL Network: Steelers (26-22)

Alex Kozora/Steelers Depot: Steelers (24-23)

Mike Florio/Pro Football Talk: Steelers (26-22)

Chris Simms/Pro Football Talk: Steelers (24-21)

Pat McAfee/Pat McAfee Show: Steelers

Those Picking The Packers

Bucky Brooks/NFL Network: Packers (27-24)

Pete Prisco/CBS Sports: Packers (31-24)

Grant Gordon/NFL Network: Packers (31-25)

Colleen Wolfe/NFL Network: Packers (24-21)

A.J. Hawk/Pat McAfee Show: Packers

Nate Davis/USA Today: Packers (24-20)

Eric Edholm/NFL Network: Packers (23-20)

Totals

Those Picking The Steelers: 9

Those Picking The Packers: 7

Quick Notes

– Aaron Rodgers is 21-15 all-time on Sunday Night Football.

– Under Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh is 7-2 following a Thursday night road loss.

– Green Bay RB Josh Jacobs has rushed for two touchdowns in three-straight games. If he does it a fourth, Jacobs will be the first such RB since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006.

– The Packers have the NFL’s No. 1 third-and-long offense, converting 3rd and 7-plus 70-percent of the time. The Steelers rank 21st defensively.

– Pittsburgh has rushed for 100-plus yards in three-straight games after failing to do so once over the first three weeks.

– DK Metcalf’s 406 receiving yards are more than double the next-closest Steeler. And with his 111-yard performance last week, Pat Freiermuth is now second on the team in receiving yards.