How The National Media Is Picking Steelers Vs Browns

A weekly article we post that gives a brief overview of how national media members view the Pittsburgh Steelers’ odds. Just a skinny summary of notable names who are picking for or against Pittsburgh. We’ll see who gets it right most often. If they offer a score prediction, we’ll include that, too. When applicable, I’ll toss in the predictions from Dave Bryan and myself to see how we stack up.

Today, predictions for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns.

Those Picking The Steelers

Vinnie Iyer/Sporting News: Steelers (23-14)

Dave Bryan/Steelers Depot: Steelers (20-17)

Bucky Brooks/NFL Network: Steelers (25-16)

Mike Florio/Pro Football Talk: Steelers (24-14)

Colleen Wolfe/NFL Network: Steelers (24-12)

Sam Farmer/LA Times: Steelers (20-17)

Daniel Jeremiah/NFL Network: Steelers (21-20)

Nate Davis/USA Today: Steelers (23-16)

Maurice Jones-Drew/NFL Network: Steelers (23-9)

Pete Prisco/CBS Sports: Steelers (21-18)

Pat McAfee/The Pat McAfee Show: Steelers

Alex Kozora/Steelers Depot: Steelers (21-16)

Chris Simms/Pro Football Talk: Steelers (20-13)

Grant Gordon/NFL Network: Steelers (13-10)

A.J. Hawk/The Pat McAfee Show: Steelers

Eric Edholm/NFL Network: Steelers (21-18)

Those Picking The Browns

Nick Brinkerhoff/USA Today: Browns (20-17)

Totals

Those Picking The Steelers: 14

Those Picking The Browns: 1

Quick Notes

– Mike Tomlin and the Steelers haven’t lost after the bye since 2016. Pittsburgh has won its last eight such games.

– Pittsburgh hasn’t lost a regular season home game to Cleveland since 2003, winners of the last 21. Since 1990, the Steelers are 30-2.

– As we recently noted, the Steelers have won the AFC North every year under Mike Tomlin they started 4-1. A win over Cleveland puts them at 4-1.

– If Dillon Gabriel wins Sunday, he’d become just the third Browns rookie QB since 1977 to beat the Steelers. He’d join Tim Couch (1999) and Dorian Thompson-Robinson (2023). Couch is the only one to do so in Pittsburgh.

– Cleveland didn’t turn the ball over in Week 5’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. It’s the first time since Week 11 of last year the Browns didn’t give the ball away at least once.

– Pittsburgh’s tight ends have 25 receptions this season. They have just six first downs. That’s a 24 percent first down rate. Comparatively, Browns’ tight ends sit at 36.6 percent and last year, Steelers tight ends notched a first down on 47.9 percent of their receptions.

