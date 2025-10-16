How The National Media Is Picking Steelers Vs Bengals

A weekly article we post that gives a brief overview of how national media members view the Pittsburgh Steelers’ odds. Just a skinny summary of notable names who are picking for or against Pittsburgh. We’ll see who gets it right most often. If they offer a score prediction, we’ll include that, too. When applicable, I’ll toss in the predictions from Dave Bryan and myself to see how we stack up.

Today, predictions for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 7 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Those Picking The Steelers

Vinnie Iyer/Sporting News: Steelers (24-20)

Dave Bryan/Steelers Depot: Steelers (20-17)

Bucky Brooks/NFL Network: Steelers (22-6)

Colleen Wolfe/NFL Network: Steelers (24-7)

Sam Farmer/LA Times: Steelers 21-17

Daniel Jeremiah/NFL Network: Steelers (27-21)

Nate Davis/USA Today: Steelers (27-23)

Maurice Jones-Drew/NFL Network: Steelers (28-10)

Pete Prisco/CBS Sports: Steelers (33-26)

Alex Kozora/Steelers Depot: Steelers (17-13)

Grant Gordon/NFL Network: Steelers (30-13)

Eric Edholm/NFL Network: Steelers (26-18)

Those Picking The Bengals

Nick Brinkerhoff/USA Today: Bengals (24-17)

Totals

Those Picking The Steelers: 12

Those Picking The Bengals: 1

Quick Notes

– Some names excluded this weeks because their picks weren’t published by the time this post went up.

– For the second-straight week, Brinkerhoff is picking against the Steelers.

– Mike Tomlin is 0-6 all-time in AFC North Thursday night road games.

– In his regular season career, Joe Flacco is 11-11 against the Steelers.

– Flacco’s 23rd regular season start is fourth-most by any quarterback against the Steelers in history. If the Bengals pull off the win, Flacco will move into a tie for second-most regular season wins by a quarterback versus Pittsburgh. He’ll match the 12 wins held by Sonny Jurgensen and Charlie Conerly and break past the 11-win marks of Steve McNair, Ken Anderson, Frank Ryan, and Otto Graham.

With 18, Hall of Famer Sammy Baugh has the most wins against the Steelers.

– This is the first time Aaron Rodgers has been on a team 4-1 or better since the Green Bay Packers in 2021. That time began the season 7-1.

– RB Kenneth Gainwell is on pace to finish the year with 64 receptions.

– Could this be Pat Freiermuth’s night? In eight games against the Bengals, he’s averaging 5.4 receptions, 61.1 yards, and 0.5 touchdowns.

– Cincinnati ranks 29th in players per game at 54.8. Pittsburgh is right behind, 30th at 54.6. Someone is going to have to possess the football so someone must move up the ranks.