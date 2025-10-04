How Are Steelers Pacing In Key Stat Categories Through Four Games?

The 2024 Pittsburgh Steelers taught us that the first several games don’t define an entire season. There were times early in the year where they were pacing to have a defense that even rivaled the legendary 2008 group. That obviously fell apart down the stretch as the defense helped lead to their ultimate demise. Through four games this season, the Steelers are hoping for the opposite trend to play itself out, with a rough start to the season and better times ahead.
Today, I wanted to take a look at several key statistical categories through four games and extrapolate those numbers out to the full 17-game schedule. How are the Steelers currently pacing in 2025? And how do those numbers compare to their last four seasons since the NFL moved to a 17-game schedule.
Defense
Total Yards Allowed
2025 (pace): 6,502.5
2024: 5,554
2023: 5,816
2022: 5,617
2021: 6,139
Passing Yards Allowed
2025 (pace): 4,428.5
2024: 3,876
2023: 3,860
2022: 3,779
2021: 3,656
Rushing Yards Allowed
2025 (pace): 2,074
2024: 1,678
2023: 1,956
2022: 1,838
2021: 2,483
Points Against
2025 (pace): 416.5
2024: 347
2023: 324
2022: 346
2021: 398
The 2025 Steelers were meant to have “historic” potential on defense according to Mike Tomlin, but it’s been anything but that through four games. Their 17-game pace is completely unacceptable. It’s worse than the last four seasons in every category I listed above, and by a good margin in most cases. They showed signs of life in Week 4 against the Vikings but still allowed 350 passing yards to Carson Wentz. That needs to get cleaned up. They have a long way to go if they want to correct their pace and finish on the right side of Steelers’ history as a defense.
Offense
Total Yards
2025 (pace): 4,479.5
2024: 5,430
2023: 5,173
2022: 5,484
2021: 5,361
Passing Yards
2025 (pace): 3,119.5
2024: 3,264
2023: 3,163
2022: 3,411
2021: 3,778
Passing TDs
2025 (pace): 34
2024: 21
2023: 13
2022: 12
2021: 23
INTs
2025 (pace): 12.8
2024: 6
2023: 9
2022: 14
2021: 11
Rushing Yards
2025 (pace): 1,360
2024: 2,166
2023: 2,010
2022: 2,073
2021: 1,583
Rushing TDs
2025 (pace): 12.8
2024: 14
2023: 16
2022: 16
2021: 10
Points For
2025 (pace): 408
2024: 380
2023: 304
2022: 308
2021: 343
Turnover Differential
2025 (pace): +29.8
2024: +16
2023: +11
2022: +4
2021: +2
The turnover differential and the passing TDs tell the story on offense. They are on pace for the most in both categories by a long shot. You can see the effect that Aaron Rodgers is having on the offense overall with a healthy pace of 34 passing touchdowns. The only reason they are currently 3-1 is because of that turnover differential, but is that sustainable? Probably not, so they are going to need to improve elsewhere to have continued success. The turnover differential has allowed them to produce very few yards as an offense while still doing well in points.
Overall, this doesn’t look like a team destined for great things. The Steelers’ recipe for success isn’t repeatable or sustainable. Will they be able to adapt and find different ways to win as the season progresses?