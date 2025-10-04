How Are Steelers Pacing In Key Stat Categories Through Four Games?

The 2024 Pittsburgh Steelers taught us that the first several games don’t define an entire season. There were times early in the year where they were pacing to have a defense that even rivaled the legendary 2008 group. That obviously fell apart down the stretch as the defense helped lead to their ultimate demise. Through four games this season, the Steelers are hoping for the opposite trend to play itself out, with a rough start to the season and better times ahead.

Today, I wanted to take a look at several key statistical categories through four games and extrapolate those numbers out to the full 17-game schedule. How are the Steelers currently pacing in 2025? And how do those numbers compare to their last four seasons since the NFL moved to a 17-game schedule.

Defense

Total Yards Allowed

2025 (pace): 6,502.5

2024: 5,554

2023: 5,816

2022: 5,617

2021: 6,139

Passing Yards Allowed

2025 (pace): 4,428.5

2024: 3,876

2023: 3,860

2022: 3,779

2021: 3,656

Rushing Yards Allowed

2025 (pace): 2,074

2024: 1,678

2023: 1,956

2022: 1,838

2021: 2,483

Points Against

2025 (pace): 416.5

2024: 347

2023: 324

2022: 346

2021: 398

The 2025 Steelers were meant to have “historic” potential on defense according to Mike Tomlin, but it’s been anything but that through four games. Their 17-game pace is completely unacceptable. It’s worse than the last four seasons in every category I listed above, and by a good margin in most cases. They showed signs of life in Week 4 against the Vikings but still allowed 350 passing yards to Carson Wentz. That needs to get cleaned up. They have a long way to go if they want to correct their pace and finish on the right side of Steelers’ history as a defense.

Offense

Total Yards

2025 (pace): 4,479.5

2024: 5,430

2023: 5,173

2022: 5,484

2021: 5,361

Passing Yards

2025 (pace): 3,119.5

2024: 3,264

2023: 3,163

2022: 3,411

2021: 3,778

Passing TDs

2025 (pace): 34

2024: 21

2023: 13

2022: 12

2021: 23

INTs

2025 (pace): 12.8

2024: 6

2023: 9

2022: 14

2021: 11

Rushing Yards

2025 (pace): 1,360

2024: 2,166

2023: 2,010

2022: 2,073

2021: 1,583

Rushing TDs

2025 (pace): 12.8

2024: 14

2023: 16

2022: 16

2021: 10

Points For

2025 (pace): 408

2024: 380

2023: 304

2022: 308

2021: 343

Turnover Differential

2025 (pace): +29.8

2024: +16

2023: +11

2022: +4

2021: +2

The turnover differential and the passing TDs tell the story on offense. They are on pace for the most in both categories by a long shot. You can see the effect that Aaron Rodgers is having on the offense overall with a healthy pace of 34 passing touchdowns. The only reason they are currently 3-1 is because of that turnover differential, but is that sustainable? Probably not, so they are going to need to improve elsewhere to have continued success. The turnover differential has allowed them to produce very few yards as an offense while still doing well in points.

Overall, this doesn’t look like a team destined for great things. The Steelers’ recipe for success isn’t repeatable or sustainable. Will they be able to adapt and find different ways to win as the season progresses?