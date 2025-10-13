‘His Time Is Gonna Come’: Mike Tomlin Preaches Patience For Pat Freiermuth

Pittsburgh Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth signed a lucrative four-year contract extension ahead of the 2024 season. Back then, he was expected to be a much bigger part of the offense than he is now. Although some thought he could even help fill the WR2 role, Freiermuth is now essentially the third tight end in the room.

He’s stated he still has full trust in the organization and is waiting for his number to be called. It was once in the Steelers’ win Sunday over the Browns, when he caught his only target and turned it into an 11-yard gain. It was a nice play, but Freiermuth is now at just 76 receiving yards on the season. Freiermuth has not spoken out about his lack of involvement in the offense, though, and Mike Tomlin appreciates that mindset.

“I think that is very reflective of the environment here,” Tomlin said Monday via the Steelers’ YouTube channel. “He’s a good teammate. We’re winning games, we’re gaining cohesion. He’s certainly capable, he knows his time is gonna come to ante up and kick in. He better be ready, I’m sure he will be. That’s just how we go about our business.”

If Freiermuth is frustrated, it’s hard to blame him. After signing that deal, and with the Steelers being somewhat thin at receiver, he should be having a monster season with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. And yet, because of the talent in the tight end room, he’s been surpassed.

Arthur Smith is clearly a big fan of Jonnu Smith. The two are at their third destination together, and Arthur Smith calls plenty of quick passes, and even some run plays, for Jonnu Smith. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers has become a fan of Darnell Washington. It’s hard to blame him, with Washington being a mismatch for just about any defender who tries to guard him. Rodgers found Washington three times for 62 yards Sunday.

For Freiermuth, though, that makes his role a little complicated. He’s a player who’s seen targets in the same roles Washington and even Connor Heyward played on Sunday. And yet, he’s just not getting the looks this year.

One thing he certainly deserves credit for is remaining level-headed. Tomlin said that’s reflective of the team’s culture, and for the most part it is. But Steelers fans have certainly seen their fair share of players who would not be so calm about having such a quiet role. Instead, Freiermuth has been a model teammate through an extremely quiet start to the season for him.

However, the Steelers are winning. Now five games in, Rodgers has clearly developed chemistry with the rest of the offense. It would have been good to do so with Pat Freiermuth already, but there’s still plenty of season ahead.